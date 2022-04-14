De hustle is on!

Kaieteur News – Deh gat nuff people coming to Guyana pon holiday. Some ah dem glad fuh come because de place still cold in de North and it hurting dem right down to dem bones.

Some ah dem does usually come fuh holiday and enjoy de offerings in Guyana. But because of de COVID nuff ah dem nah bin come. So now dat de situation improving, people coming back.

But some ah dem coming fuh a hustle. Dem hear Guyana gat oil and dem coming looking fuh see how dem can cash in on de boom. But dem nah realise dat is only two percent royalty and 12.5 percent profit sharing we getting. And de guvament looking fuh spend de lil freck wah we getting. And yuh know wah does happen when de guvament spending money?

Some ah dem also coming fuh another type of hustle. We gat nuff Venezuelans in we country and some ah dem tourists looking fuh be nice to dem.

But when is all said and done, de reason why Guyana poor is not only because of we politicians. Is also because nuff ah dem wah leff dis country, carry away dem wealth with dem. And it still continuing onto today.

De foreign companies draining we wealth and people wah living overseas does also be carrying out dem wealth wah dem accumulate hay. Yuh know how much property buy in New York and Toronto with money wah send from Guyana?

Is time dem Guyanese wah stay and ponish, get dem fair share of de country’s wealth. Is time we slow down with all dem deals wah we mekking and bringing in people fuh sell we name brand tea and coffee. Wat ever happen to giving an advantage to local content?

Talk half. Leff half.