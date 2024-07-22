Latest update July 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Prayer warriors with paralyzed pockets

Jul 22, 2024 Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News – Dem boys notice a strange phenomenon in Guyana. Whenever somebody on Facebook put up a post begging for money, the religious brigade come out in full force. Not with cash, but with prayers. Lots and lots of prayers.

If you get sick and need help, don’t worry. The entire nation will suddenly find the Creator. Your feed will fill up with messages of divine intervention. People will tell you how you will be covered in the blood of the Creator. Yes, the blood. Sounds messy, but very holy.

They will say the Man Upstairs will make a way where there seems to be no way. Faith will move mountains, and you just have to hold on. Keep the faith. Things will get better. They say it with such conviction. Like they talking from the pulpit.

But hold on a minute. Have you seen the actual offers of help? Zero. Nada. Zilch. People’s wallets seem to get a sudden case of paralysis when it comes to handing out money. You’ll get a hundred messages promising prayer but not one cent. People ask for assistance and they get kind words but little cash.

It’s like they think that if they pray hard enough, the bills will magically pay themselves. And the sick person? They just have to hang on and wait for a miracle. Meanwhile, the real miracle is how people manage to type so many words without opening their wallets.

Guyanese really excel in this new form of divine charity. The more you need, the more you get prayers. The less you get money.

Talk half. Leff half.

 

 

