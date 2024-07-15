Conspiracy Crazy

Dem boys seh…

Kaieteur News – Guyanese love a good conspiracy, like ants love sugar. That’s why 1,300 of we people dead because of COVID. Some of we, about one-third, refuse to tek de vaccine. We nah reach herd immunity quick. So, plenty people dead unnecessarily. Conspiracy theories are to blame.

Now look wah happening with Trump. Some of we people seh de man set up he own assassination attempt fuh draw sympathy. But who does set up themself fuh get shoot? Trump get shoot pon he ear. One of he supporters dead and two others seriously injured as of writing dis. If Trump bin stand at a different angle, de bullet woulda pass through de back of he brain.

De man lucky, he nah dead. But Guyanese love to mek up story. We like seh how Trump smart, he plan dis fuh look like de victim. But dat ain’t mek sense. Even de best actor nah want get shoot fuh real.

Is like we forget sense. We believe any and everything. But de problem with conspiracy theories is dey does cause real damage.

Remember de COVID vaccine? People seh how it got microchip. Some seh it mek you impotent. But de real danger was people nah tek de vaccine. So dem get sick and dead. All because plenty people nah get inoculate.

Same thing, happening now with Trump story. People wasting time and energy debating if he set up he self. Instead of focusing on real issues…like who really trying fuh kill him.

Guyanese need fuh stop believe every stupid theory. Conspiracy theories does mek we gullible. Every election instead of accepting dem losses, de losing political party looking fuh conspiracy theory such as dead and migrant people voting. And nuff of we joining de bandwagon and believing dis nonsense even though dem parties had polling agents at every polling station.

And believing conspiracy theories is dangerous. We end up making bad decisions. We believe lies over facts. And dat nah good fuh nobody.

Dem boys seh, wake up Guyanese! Stop fall fuh foolishness. Use yuh brain. Think fuh yuh self. Conspiracy theories does mek we laugh but dem also mek we cry. Time fuh be smart and wise. Let’s leave de nonsense behind.

Talk half. Leff half.