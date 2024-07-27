Latest update July 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

West Indies grab three late wickets on day one as third Test against England in the balance

Jul 27, 2024 Sports

Kraigg Brathwaite survived a few testing moments against the short ball. (Getty Images)

SportsMax – England lost three wickets in a dramatic end to day one of the third Test against West Indies, leaving them in a precarious position after restricting the tourists for 282.

Gus Atkinson finished with figures of 4-67, while Chris Woakes took 3-69 for England, as only a fine sixth-wicket stand from Jason Holder and Joshua Da Silva saved West Indies from being bowled out for a much lower total.

But England, chasing a 3-0 series whitewash, let their dominant position slip when taking up the bat for the final 35 minutes, Zak Crawley (18), Ben Duckett (3) and Mark Wood (0) being dispatched as bowler Jayden Seales dropped them to 38-3.

Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and chose to bat, leading his side to a solid start before a spell of three wickets in five overs before lunch put England on top.

Atkinson accounted for Mikyle Louis (26) and Alick Athanaze (2) on either side of Wood sending stumps flying with a full delivery to dismiss Kirk McKenize for 12.

Jason Holder brings out the lap sweep. (AFP/Getty Images)

Brathwaite’s knock of 61 was brought to a halt shortly after the action resumed, the captain gloving Wood’s leg-side ball to Jamie Smith as the tourists slid from 76-0 to 115-5 in 45 balls.

Holder (59) and Da Silva (49) then shared 108 to drag the Windies towards a respectable total, but things looked bleak for them when the latter feathered Woakes’ ball through to Smith.

Having gone 30 overs without a wicket, England needed just 14 more to polish off the tail, the highlight being a terrific diving catch from Joe Root to send Gudakesh Motie (8) packing.

England were given just over half an hour with the bat to cap yesterday’s action, but any hopes of a serene finish were soon dashed.

Jayden Seales exults after sending back an aggressive Zak Crawley. (Getty Images)

Holder made two terrific catches off Seales’ bowling, the first from Crawley’s thick outside edge and the second to dismiss Wood for a duck, either side of Alzarri Joseph’s cracking delivery accounting for Duckett.

That spell ensured what had been a good day for the hosts ended on a sour note, with the Windies sure to target quick wickets when the action resumes today.

Data Debrief: Atkinson and Seales dominate 

This series began with all the focus on James Anderson as England’s greatest-ever bowler bowed out at Lord’s, but Atkinson has taken centre-stage since making his Test debut in the opening match and now has 20 wickets through five innings.

That is eight more than West Indies’ Jayden Seales, the next-most prolific bowler in this series, has managed.

Seales was determined to have an impact on day one, though, and his two wickets at the death have set the stage for a far more competitive match than those England won at Lord’s and Trent Bridge.

Scores: England 38 for 3 (Crawley 18, Seales 2-19) trail West Indies 282 (Brathwaite 61, Holder 59, Atkinson 4-67, Woakes 3-69) by 244 runs.

