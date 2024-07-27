Guyana is a cult of promises

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys seh Guyana is now officially a cult, and no, we ain’t talking about the one with the matching robes and secret handshakes. We’re talking about the kind where every week is one set of preaching, and the leaders got us all singing de same old tune. You know de one: “Things will get better; just wait!” Sounds familiar, eh? We hearing that tune for almost 60 years now.

Every week, de “elders” gather in front of de nation like they holding a Sunday service. Except that some of dem does hold it on Thursdays and Fridays. Dem preaching about plans for progress, development, and prosperity. But let me tell yuh, if promises were dollars, we woulda been billionaires by now! De only thing multiplying in Guyana is de number of empty stomachs, while de so-called leaders keep promising we manna from heaven.

And don’t forget de followers! Dem people is like true believers in a cult, hanging on every word. “Dis time, it’s gonna be different!” Dem hear de same message, de same tone, and de same promises every week, yet somehow dem still find a way to believe. It’s like de leaders got a spell on dem. “You will get a job, a better life, and de best roads… just keep waiting!”

While dem waiting, de leaders live high on de hog, dem words flying high promising us paradise on de ground. But when you look around, all you see is a whole heap of talk. Nuff sweet talk!

Dem Boys seh it’s like a never-ending cycle of cult activity: make dem believe, keep dem hopeful, and when dem start to question, just change de subject!

So let’s get real, Guyana! We can’t be part of this cult anymore. We need to wake up and demand real change instead of drinking de Kool-Aid of empty promises. It’s time we stop waiting for de future and start creating it ourselves, because de only thing that seems to be coming is de next sermon!

Talk half. Leff half