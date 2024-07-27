Latest update July 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Lethem man set on fire after row

Jul 27, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old man from Tabatinga, Lethem, Region Nine is nursing burns about his body after he was set on fire by someone he had an argument with last Saturday.

Reports are that the victim, Elton Khan, who remains hospitalized was consuming alcohol at a club when an argument started between him and other attendees at the club. The argument escalated into a fight, leaving some persons injured.

Kaieteur News understands that after the fight, Khan remained in the club and continued to consume alcohol until he passed out, outside of the building.

It is alleged that the men involved in the fight returned and doused the sleeping man with a liquid substance and set him on fire.

The victim was rescued and taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital but was later transferred to another hospital in neighbouring Brazil.

Investigations are ongoing.

