Guyana going to de dogs!

Jul 13, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Wha dis country come to? Imagine, people now resorting to tiefing dog food. Yes, yuh hear right. Not steak, not chicken, but dog food. And not even the high-class dog food, but de cheapest one yuh could find. De lowest grade. De kinda dog food yuh wouldn’t even give yuh neighbour’s bad-tempered pitbull.

Man walk up to a dog food stand. Pick up a packet of dog food and walk off. De seller look confused. Now, yuh gotta ask yuhself, is dis where we reach?

Back in de day, tiefing was a serious ting. People would tief money, gold, even a man’s woman. But now, we tiefing dog food. Is wha really happenin’? Is like we gone mad.

De cost of living sky high. Bread price up. Vegetables, fruits and meat price gone up. People can’t afford to buy a lil piece a snapper fuh de pot. But when yuh see man tiefing dog food, yuh know things real bad.

De politicians dem in dem big house eatin’ fancy meals. Meanwhile, people outside can’t afford a lil pack a biscuit. And dem big boys in dem big cars, driving pass de man who just tief a pack a dog food. Yuh think dem care? Not one bit.

De situation getting worse. People losing hope. De only ting dat keeping some people going is de laughter. And even dat getting scarce. But when yuh see dem tiefing dog food, yuh gotta laugh. If not, yuh gon cry.

We need change. We need leaders who care. Not just fuh demself, but fuh de people. De real people. De people who can’t afford to buy a lil pack a dog food.

So, Dem Boys seh, if yuh see somebody tiefing dog food, don’t laugh too hard. Understand de struggle. Understand de pain. And most importantly, understand dis: Guyana need a change. A real change. Before we end up tiefing from de dogs.

Dat’s all fuh now. Keep safe. And keep yuh dog food close. Yuh never know who might need it next.

Talk half. Leff half.

