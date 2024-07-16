Siren and flashing lights!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh de flashing lights and blaring sirens tekkin over de road. Plenty persons waan be big shots, even if dem car can barely mek it out de driveway.

Dem boys see some vehicles wid dem lights and sirens, and dem know is not ambulance or police or fire engine. Is plain ole car. But dem owners tink dem got royal blood. So dem flick on de lights and everybody mus get out de way. Dem boys seh dat is de new style: Flashy lights for fancy people.

De traffic police seh dem gon crack down on dis madness. Dem seh dem gon tek action. But dem boys remember dis is Guyana. Dem boys seh dem remember nuff promises.

So dem boys wonder if dis time gon be different. Dem seh dem hope de police serious. But dem boys also know some rich businessmen got dem lights and sirens too. Dem rich folks tink dem is above de law. Dem seh de police does turn a blind eye when dem big shots pass.

One time dem boys see a fancy car wid all dem flashing lights. De driver look like he jus come from de gym, flexing he muscles and honking like he own de road. Dem boys laugh and seh, “Look, a superhero in he own mind!”

But dis ain’t no joke. Dis is dangerous. Dem flashing lights and sirens mek people panic. Dem boys seh dis can cause accident.

Dem boys seh de police got a real test here. If dem serious, dem gon clamp down on everybody. Not just de small man. De rich man too. But dem boys seh, dem gon wait and see. Dem gon believe it when dem see it.

Till then, dem boys seh, everybody better watch out. De flashing lights brigade still running wild. And de rest of we? We jus trying to survive on de road.

Talk half. Leff half.