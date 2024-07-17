De Teachers’ Union know how to mek a grand request

Kaieteur News – Y’all remember de scene from de movie “Coming to America” when Semmi, played by Arsenio Hall, walk into de telegraph office and ask de Telegraph Lady fuh send a telegram. De lady look pon de paper, raise she eyebrow, and ask if he really want fuh send dis message.

Semmi ask, “Why? Wha wrong?” De lady start read out de message.

“To His Majesty, King Jaffe Joffer, The Royal Palace, Zamunda. Sire, Akeem and I deplete we funds. Kindly send 300,000 American dollars immediately, as we in dire straits. Your humble servant, Sem-i.”

Semmi jump in quick, “Semmi.”

De lady seh, “Semmi.”

Semmi think lil bit and seh, “Should I mek it 400,000?”

De lady ask, “You think that’d be enough?”

Semmi reply, “You right. 500,000.”

De lady seh, “As long as you asking, why not go fuh a cool million?”

Semmi ask, “You do not think that would be too much?”

De lady laugh and seh, “Naah.”

Well, dem boys seh de Teachers Union tek a page from Semmi book. Dem demand 39.5% increase fuh 2024 and another 35% fuh 2025 and 2026. Plus, dem want a whole heap a benefits. Dem acting like dem negotiating fuh a royal treasury, not realistic wage increases…

Imagine de Union President go in front de government and seh, “We deplete we funds. Kindly send us 39.5% more fuh 2024.” De government scratch dem head and seh, “Wha bout 2025 and 2026?” De Union seh, “Oh, 35% each year would do.”

De government ask, “You think that’d be enough?”

De Union think lil bit and seh, “You right. We want more benefits too.”

Den dem decide, “As long as we asking, why not go fuh a cool million as an additional cash grant?”

De government seh, “You do not think that would be too much?”

De Union laugh and seh, “Naah.”

Dem boys seh dis negotiation sounding like a comedy show. Dem teachers deserve better pay, but dis kinda demand mek de taxpayers sweat like dem running marathon in midday sun. While dem Union fuh teachers chanting fuh millions, de rest a we wondering if dem really think de government printing money. Dem boys seh, we understand teachers need fuh live comfortable, but dis negotiation starting to sound like Semmi in de telegraph office. Maybe dem need fuh ask demself, “You do not think that would be too much?”

Talk half. Leff half.