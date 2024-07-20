Complaining is a national pastime

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh if yuh ever visit Guyana and yuh ain’t hear somebody complainin’, yuh probably deaf. We does complain ‘bout everything, like we gettin’ pay fuh do it. Is like we invent de art of complaining. And lemme tell yuh, we good at it!

Tek de weather fuh example. Every single day, without fail, somebody gon’ seh, “Dis sun too hot, bai!” Like de sun just decide fuh turn up de heat jus’ fuh annoy dem. And when de rain come, is a whole new chorus. “Dis rain gon’ flood de whole place!” Dey predictin’ flood like dem is meteorologist. But let de rain stop fuh couple days, and yuh hear, “Dis drought gon’ kill we all!” We always find somethin’ to fuss ‘bout, no matter de weather.

And de cost of living? Dat is de mother of all complaints. “Yuh see de price ah plantain?” Dat question echo through every market. Inflation, taxes, de price ah sugar – all perfect excuse fuh a good ol’ gripe session. And dem electricity bills? Dem boys seh de amount ah energy we spend complainin’, we coulda power de whole country!

When it come to friends and relations, nobody safe. “Me cousin always borrowin’ money and never payin’ back or dat neighbour, she think she better than everybody else.” We find comfort in complainin’ ‘bout we own people. Is not personal; is tradition.

Complaining is how we bond, man. It’s de grease dat keep de wheels of social interaction turnin’. We might not agree on politics, cricket, or who mek de best cook-up rice, but we all complainin’ ‘bout de high prices in de market and de roads wah just build over. In dat shared misery, we find joy.

So next time yuh in Guyana, join de party. Complain ‘bout de weather, grumble ‘bout de prices, and mutter ‘bout yuh friends. It’s de Guyanese way. And if we ever stop complainin’, we might just start appreciatin’ things. And where de fun in dat?

Talk half. Leff half.