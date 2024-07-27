Latest update July 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Bandits beat South Ruimveldt man for motorcycle  

Jul 27, 2024 News

The stolen motorcycle

The stolen motorcycle

Kaieteur News – Two bandits armed with a gun and a knife on Friday reportedly beat a 21-year-old man for his Lindy Scooter on Congress Drive, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The victim was reportedly attacked in his yard at around 02:00 hrs.

He recalled that he had just gotten home and was opening his door when the bandits dragged him down his stairs, beat him-up and relieved him of his motorcycle key.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, the victim said that he noticed the men while he was entering Congress Drive to get to his home but had no clue that they were bandits.

“I see them while riding in and they were walking out,” the victim said.  He only became suspicious after he rode into his yard.

“By time I jump off me bike the two of them already inside de street (a pathway leading to his house)”.

The men then started asking him questions.

“They ask me if my mother at home and a tell them no. Then them ask me for a call and I tell them I don’t have no credit,” he told Kaieteur News.

The victim then proceeded to enter his home but the bandits attacked, relieved him of his key and rode away with his motorcycle. A report was made to the police.

If anyone sees or has information about the victim’s motorcycle they can call telephone numbers, 692-7206, 630-7823, 690-3869 or report it to the nearest police station. 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 22nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Former table tennis player on $1.3M bail for possession of guns, ammo and drugs

Former table tennis player on $1.3M bail for possession of guns, ammo...

Jul 27, 2024

Kaieteur News – Former table tennis player Edinho Lewis was on Friday placed on $1,350,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate Faith...
Read More
Paris get Olympic Games under way with stylish opening ceremony

Paris get Olympic Games under way with stylish...

Jul 27, 2024

Guyana’s ‘exquisite’ look shines bright in Paris

Guyana’s ‘exquisite’ look shines bright in...

Jul 27, 2024

West Indies grab three late wickets on day one as third Test against England in the balance

West Indies grab three late wickets on day one as...

Jul 27, 2024

Grenades FC drop GDF FC out of CFU Club Shield

Grenades FC drop GDF FC out of CFU Club Shield

Jul 27, 2024

GBI partners with GFF to host 2nd Edition of Koolkidz Summer Festival

GBI partners with GFF to host 2nd Edition of...

Jul 27, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]