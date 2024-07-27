Bandits beat South Ruimveldt man for motorcycle

Kaieteur News – Two bandits armed with a gun and a knife on Friday reportedly beat a 21-year-old man for his Lindy Scooter on Congress Drive, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The victim was reportedly attacked in his yard at around 02:00 hrs.

He recalled that he had just gotten home and was opening his door when the bandits dragged him down his stairs, beat him-up and relieved him of his motorcycle key.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, the victim said that he noticed the men while he was entering Congress Drive to get to his home but had no clue that they were bandits.

“I see them while riding in and they were walking out,” the victim said. He only became suspicious after he rode into his yard.

“By time I jump off me bike the two of them already inside de street (a pathway leading to his house)”.

The men then started asking him questions.

“They ask me if my mother at home and a tell them no. Then them ask me for a call and I tell them I don’t have no credit,” he told Kaieteur News.

The victim then proceeded to enter his home but the bandits attacked, relieved him of his key and rode away with his motorcycle. A report was made to the police.

If anyone sees or has information about the victim’s motorcycle they can call telephone numbers, 692-7206, 630-7823, 690-3869 or report it to the nearest police station.