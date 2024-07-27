Bandits beat South Ruimveldt man for motorcycle  

Latest update July 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 27, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Two bandits armed with a gun and a knife on Friday reportedly beat a 21-year-old man for his Lindy Scooter on Congress Drive, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
The victim was reportedly attacked in his yard at around 02:00 hrs.
He recalled that he had just gotten home and was opening his door when the bandits dragged him down his stairs, beat him-up and relieved him of his motorcycle key.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, the victim said that he noticed the men while he was entering Congress Drive to get to his home but had no clue that they were bandits.
“I see them while riding in and they were walking out,” the victim said. He only became suspicious after he rode into his yard.
“By time I jump off me bike the two of them already inside de street (a pathway leading to his house)”.
The men then started asking him questions.
“They ask me if my mother at home and a tell them no. Then them ask me for a call and I tell them I don’t have no credit,” he told Kaieteur News.
The victim then proceeded to enter his home but the bandits attacked, relieved him of his key and rode away with his motorcycle. A report was made to the police.
If anyone sees or has information about the victim’s motorcycle they can call telephone numbers, 692-7206, 630-7823, 690-3869 or report it to the nearest police station.
BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS
Jul 27, 2024Kaieteur News – Former table tennis player Edinho Lewis was on Friday placed on $1,350,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate Faith...
Jul 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024
Kaieteur News – A frightening situation is developing. The law enforcement agencies have been seized a number of illegal... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]