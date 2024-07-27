Latest update July 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Former table tennis player on $1.3M bail for possession of guns, ammo and drugs

Jul 27, 2024

Kaieteur News – Former table tennis player Edinho Lewis was on Friday placed on $1,350,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.

Lewis was initially remanded to prison for illegal possession of an illegal Ak-47 rifle, a Glock pistol, ammunition and drugs-cocaine and marijuana.

The accused, a resident of 26 Da Silva Street, Kitty, Georgetown was represented by attorney Bernard Da Silva who requested bail on the grounds that Lewis was not in possession of the apartment in which the illegal items were found, from May 25 to June 8, 2024.

Further, the attorney told the court that his client has no pending or previous charges and is not a flight risk.

Da Silva was granted bail on condition that he lodges his passport and report to the Brickdam Police Station on the last Friday in the month.

Lewis is scheduled to return to court on August 9, 2024 for reports and fixture.

During Lewis’ first court appearance on June 11 before [then] Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, he was slapped with five charges including illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and the illegal possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

It was alleged that Lewis on June 8, 2024 at his Da Silva Street apartment had in his possession 544.5 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking, 107 grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of components of firearms, which includes AR-15 magazines, one AK-47 magazine, three Glock magazines, without being the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time.

He also had in his possession one AK-47 Rifle and one Glock 26 Pistol without being the holder of a firearm licence. Police also found 830 rounds of 7.62 ammunition, four live .223 ammunition, nine live 9mm ammunition, two live .32 ammunition.

