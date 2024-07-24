Two Voters’ List? Y’all Mad or What?

Kaieteur News – Hear dis one, dem boys seh! Some big brain come up with dis bright idea fuh mek two voters’ list. One fuh deh people who deh right hey in Guyana, and another fuh deh people who gone pon holiday, holistay, or plan fuh stay abroad permanent. Dem seh it go protect against voter fraud.

Imagine this, you heading to Timehri fuh catch yuh flight. Deh immigration officer hand you a form, and dem want know if you coming back or if you gone fuh good. Yuh gotta decide right deh and den. Depending on your decision, dem gan decide which list fuh put yuh in: resident or non-resident.

Wha happen if you change yuh mind? Sorry, no can do! You done sign yuh life away. You seh you coming back, but then you meet a sweet lady in Barbados and decide fuh stay. Or you seh you leaving fuh good, but you get homesick and miss yuh mother cook-up rice. Too bad, yuh name done on deh overseas list.

Dem boys seh dis is a recipe fuh confusion. Just imagine deh bureaucracy! More paperwork than a lawyer office. Deh Elections Commission gon need a whole new department just fuh keep track. And what about deh poor immigration officer who gotta deal wid all dem lies and half-truths? Man seh he going fuh holiday, but we all know he planning fuh hustle a lil something-something and extend he stay.

Plus, who gon decide if somebody staying abroad legal or illegal? Deh immigration officer gon turn detective now? And wha if somebody get send back home? Dem gon be stuck in no man’s land. And yuh know how some ah we love to change we mind more often than we change we clothes.

Deh current system might not be perfect, but dis two-list ting sound like trouble. More confusion, more corruption, and more headache fuh everybody. Dem boys seh, sometimes it’s best to leave well enough alone. Tek yuh time and fix wha we got, instead of creating more problems.

Talk half. Leff half.