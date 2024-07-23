“Trade Plates Tekkin Ova”

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh we got one big, big problem pon we road. Is like everybody and dem grandmother now driving a motor car wid dem trade plate. Yuh tink is a style, like deh tryna mek a fashion statement or something.

Trade plates supposed to be fuh de dealership people. When dem dealers gettin dem cars from de wharf, de trade plate suppose to cover dem to drive it to de showroom. Is like a temporary passport fuh de car, not a green card fuh dem to roam wild pon de road.

But nah, yuh see dem trade plates everywhere! Is like Christmas come early and everybody gettin one in dem stocking. Even de motorcycles getting in pon de act. Dem riders zipping through de traffic like dem in a race, and all yuh seeing is de trade plate flash by.

One time, dem boys follow one car with trade plate to see where it going. De car park up in front ah de driver house. Next day, same car, same trade plate, park up at de supermarket. Is like de plate tek up residence pon de car.

Dem boys seh this can’t continue. De authorities need fuh step up dem game. Who issuing these trade plates like dem is sweets? De system getting abuse worse than a chicken in a fox den. And while dem boys might enjoy a good joke, dis one nah funny.

Time fuh de authorities to regularize dis ting. Mek sure de trade plates only fuh dem dealer people and not everybody and dem dog. If yuh want drive a car pon de road, register it proper. Pay yuh taxes, get yuh license plate and drive like a law-abiding citizen.

Dem boys seh, if yuh catch a man pon de road wid trade plate and him nah dealer, he must answer whether he doing a test run. And if yuh see a motorcycle wid trade plate, dem boys seh dat bike need fuh get impounded fuh impersonating a car. Since when motor bikes need trade plates?

So, authorities, do yuh wuk. Mek sure trade plates go back to de right use and not de right abuse. Cause right now, dis trade plate thing looking like one big trade-off.

Talk half. Leff half.