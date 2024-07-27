GBI partners with GFF to host 2nd Edition of Koolkidz Summer Festival

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Beverage Inc. (GBI) has renewed its partnership with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) for another year to host the second edition of the Koolkidz Summer Festival. The festival is scheduled to commence on Saturday, August 3, with activities planned for every Saturday throughout the month of August.

The announcement was made yesterday during a brief launch event held at the GFF Secretariat building in Section K, Campbellville. GFF President Wayne Forde welcomed the collaboration with GBI, under the Koolkidz brand, to host another grassroots summer programme. Building on the success of the 2022 edition, the GFF aims to attract an even larger number of participants this year, following the enthusiastic response received during the inaugural event.

The 2024 edition of the Koolkidz Summer Festival will take place outdoors at the National Training Centre in Providence. Participants will have the opportunity to learn fundamental football skills, including kicking, passing, and dribbling. Additionally, the festival will engage participants in understanding the rules and laws of the sport. A mini-cup tournament is also scheduled for this year’s participants, bringing an exciting conclusion to the programme.

General Manager of GBI, Samuel Arjune speaking at the yesterday’s launch, urged parents and guardians to make a special effort to send their children to participate in this exciting football festival.

“This initiative aligns perfectly with GBI’s corporate responsibility,” Arjune stated. “We at GBI believe strongly that sports contribute directly to the proper development of our human resources. Besides learning or enhancing one’s skills, football teaches us discipline, teamwork, self-awareness, and good camaraderie. It also creates lasting friendships and fosters lifelong partnerships. With this, we are pleased to be a part of this initiative for yet another year as we strive to develop our youth across the different communities.”

GFF President Wayne Forde expressed his gratitude for the continued partnership with GBI, emphasizing the importance of such collaborations in promoting youth development through sports. As the Koolkidz Summer Festival gears up for its second edition, both GFF and GBI are committed to providing a fun, educational, and enriching experience for all participants.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to register their children for this unique opportunity to learn and grow through football. According to GFF head, the festival promises to be an exciting and memorable event for all involved, fostering a love for the sport and nurturing the next generation of football talent in Guyana.