De Wedding Cash Dash

Kaieteur News – Back in de day, every home used to boast a fancy China Set, like a shrine fuh de tableware gods. Dem plates, cups, saucers, mugs, and glasses used to sit pretty, never see a meal in dem lifetime. Just decoration fuh de show-off crew. And when yuh get married, yuh get enough kitchenware fuh open a lil shop—plates, glass sets, cups, mugs.

If yuh lucky, yuh father-in-law might even throw in two cows and a sheep fuh dowry.

But now, dem days gone. De new generation ain’t want no plates and mugs; dem want flat screens and iPhones. When yuh get invite to wedding now, yuh does get a fancy Gift List with items more expensive than yuh month’s salary.

Dem wah nah gat Gift List does tell you dem prefer cash. And yuh best bring it in an envelope because dem young couples dem want hard currency.

Dem boys seh at de wedding, dem does got a collection box fuh de cash envelopes. Some weddings even need a security guard to watch de box. Imagine yuh walking in with yuh lil envelope, and de first thing yuh see is a big, burly watchman staring yuh down. At some of these weddings, dem people dropping cheques because dem scared somebody gon tief de cash.

If yuh is an average couple most of de cash yuh collect can’t even cover de honeymoon. But deh gat some people, dem nah average. Dem gat rich friends and family who generous. Dem does get nuff envelopes and does end up end up with enough to buy a piece of land or pay off dem loan.

Dem boys seh if yuh in debt, nah worry about de bank loans. Just find a partner, tie de knot, and tell everybody cash only. No plates, no mugs, no toasters. Just crisp, clean bills.

De new wedding trend is cash dash, and if yuh play yuh cards right, yuh might just come out richer on de other side. Cash is king, and weddings is de new bank. Who needs a loan when yuh can get married?

Talk half. Leff half.