De hustle is on!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh back in de day, if yuh car bruk down, somebody woulda stop and lend a hand quick. But nowadays? Yuh better mek sure yuh got some cash handy. It used to be, if yuh had a flat tire, some good Samaritan would pull up, change de tire, and send yuh on yuh merry way. Now, dem same good Samaritans got dem invoice ready.

Remember de days when yuh coulda hitch a ride if yuh in a bind? A friendly neighbour woulda stop and give yuh a lift. Dem times de only cost was a thank you and a smile. Now? Yuh haffa hail a taxi or pay somebody gas money. Free ride? Das a ting of de past. Dem boys seh even yuh granny charging fare now.

And talk bout babysitting! Once upon a time, yuh coulda lef de children with Auntie Sue or Cousin Joe. Dem woulda take care of dem lil rascals with love and joy. Now, yuh haffa tek out yuh wallet fuh family too. Babysitting? Das a business now, not a favour. De most shocking ting? Push-starts. Dem boys remember when a dead battery was no big deal. A couple fellas would come push yuh car, and dat was dat. These days, people does ask fuh a “small piece” before dem even touch de bumper. A push-start cost yuh more dan de gas yuh run out of.

Dem boys seh is like everybody turn entrepreneur overnight. A lil help here, a lil hand there, now come with a price tag. Once upon a time, we was a community, helping each other out. Now, we running a business, charging each other fees. Yuh neighbour does see yuh struggling with groceries and instead of helping, dem ask if yuh need a delivery service. De garbage collector asking yuh fuh leff something.

Dem boys seh is a shame how tings change. Once, yuh coulda count on people’s kindness. Now, yuh can only count yuh change. Helping hand? Das a business. De spirit of freeness? Das a memory. Yuh betta get used to it, or betta yet, start charging fuh yuh own help too. Dem boys seh das de only way fuh survive in dis new hustle world.

Talk half. Leff half.