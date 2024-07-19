The rainy season playing Hide-and-Seek

Kaieteur News – In the good old days, we knew the rainy season like we knew our parents’ bedtime stories – May and June were the months when the heavens opened and the earth drank heartily. Farmers planned, schoolchildren rejoiced for the occasional rain-day, and umbrellas became our trusted companions.

But oh, how the times have changed! The rainy season now has a mind of its own, as unpredictable as a politician’s promise.

Welcome to the era of the Eternal Rainy Season, where May-June rains now seem to have extended their lease into July and even August. It’s as if the clouds have decided to hold an extended party over our heads, and they forgot to send us an invitation.

Remember when you could schedule your outdoor wedding in July with confidence? Remember when the cricket season could resume in July? Those were the days! Now, booking anything under the open sky is like rolling the dice with Mother Nature. One minute, the sun is beaming like a proud parent at a school play, and the next, the clouds descend with all the subtlety of a toddler’s tantrum.

The weather forecast has become our daily dose of suspense. Will it rain? Won’t it rain? Who knows! The meteorologists seem as baffled as the rest of us, clutching their weather maps and trying to divine the whims of the atmospheric gods. We check the skies as frequently as we check our phones, hoping for a sign, a clue, anything to suggest some semblance of predictability.

Climate change, they say. It’s as real as fruitcake at Christmas. The environment has thrown us a curveball, and we’re still learning how to catch it. The polar ice caps are melting, the sea levels are rising, and our beloved May-June rains have gone rogue.

So here we are, walking or driving with the soggy uncertainty of our new normal. Our once reliable rainy season now operates on island time – arriving late, staying long, and leaving us wondering what happened to the good old days. It’s best to keep an umbrella handy, your sense of humour intact, and remember: when it rains, it pours – and pours – and pours.

Talk half. Leff half.