The Recycle Man

Kaieteur News – Donald Trump call de North Korean leader “The Rocket Man.” But right here in Guyana, we gat we own “Recycle Man.” This man been recycling heself for nearly three decades. Like an Eveready battery, he keep going and going, from one cycle to de next. De man gat more roles than a smart phone. He gat more portfolios than a Wall Street broker.

Recycle Man ain’t just recycling heself. He recycling plenty people too. Old and retired? No problem. Recycle Man find wuk fuh you. Can’t perform? No worry. You still getting promote.

Look at Mr. Been-There-Done-That. Recycle man giving he another chance to be there again. Why? Cause Recycle Man believe in recycling de past to shape de future. Who needs fresh ideas when you can recycle de old ones?

And what about Mrs. Worn-Out-Shoes? She still walking. Recycle Man seh she got “experience.” After all, nothing seh progress like dusting off old policies and calling dem new.

Now we got Mr. All-in-the-Family. He popping up in more here there and everywhere. Every time you turn round, he in a new position. Is like a family business.

Then there is Mr. Accent. Recycle Man mek sure Mr. Accent always gat a place at de table, no matter de setting.

Recycle Man is a true magician. He mek skeptics believe in his methods. He convince de public dat recycled is revolutionary. Maybe it is. Who else can turn political recycling into an art form?

Once you in Recycle Man good books, forget about retirement. You could circulate all around till fowl cock get teeth. Age is just a number when you part of de recycle crew. You might start in one place and end up in another, but you always find a spot.

In de end, Recycle Man perfecting recycling. Big up to Recycle Man, de hero of sustainable governance. Long may he continue to repurpose, reuse, and recycle.

In a world full of disposable leaders, is nice to have one who understand de value of second, third, fourth and fifth chances.

Talk half. Leff half