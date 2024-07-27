Grenades FC drop GDF FC out of CFU Club Shield

Latest update July 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 27, 2024 Sports
– GFF Elite League Champs defeated 6-2 in Curacao
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) participation in this year’s Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Club Shield ended disappointingly last evening in Curacao, with a 6–2 loss to Antigua and Barbuda’s Grenades Football Club.
While Coach Joseph ‘Bill’ Wilson and his team make their way to the V.C. Bird International Airport, Grenades FC will advance to the Round-of 16-to face SV Real Rincon in Bonaire on Sunday.
The GDF FC, making their debut at the CFU Club tournament, had hoped to leave the reigning champions of Antigua and Barbuda’s Premier Division in their dust, but things didn’t go according to plan.
After a level score at halftime (1-1), Guyana’s Elite League champions managed to convert another goal but conceded five.
The GDF FC had qualified for the 2018 Caribbean Club Shield but were unable to participate.
However, following their victory in the last GFF Elite League season, GDF FC secured their spot once again in the tournament, which began in 2018.
Currently leading the GFF Elite League, the GDF holds a one-point advantage over rivals Slingerz FC and maintains an undefeated record across 14 matches. Their only setback is a scoreless draw against Slingerz FC.
Established six years ago, the Caribbean Club Shield aims primarily to promote professional football across the Caribbean.
Participation is open to semi-professional and amateur teams currently holding championship titles in their respective domestic leagues. (Rawle Toney)
