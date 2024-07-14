We gat some parties like sweet man!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh, Guyanese people gat a funny way of thinking. Dey seh dem nah like men who cheat and lie. Dem quick fuh tell yuh, “He a scamp! He a tief! I done with he!” But same time, dem does turn ’round and support political parties that do the same ting. Is like dem nah see the hypocrisy.

Guyanese gat short memory. Dem remember when dem politician did promise milk and honey but fail to deliver. Dem cuss and carry on. But come election time, dem vote fuh de same party again. Dem seh, “Is only a lil lie, man. He mean well.” Same ting wid de other party. Dem seh dey nah tolerate corruption, but dem ministers always in scandal.

Dem boys remember when de party get trying fuh rig de elections. Dem keep quiet and claim that de odders no good. And dem go back and vote fuh de same party dat some cheat.

Dem boys seh Guyanese like a sweet talk. Politicians promise heaven and earth. Dem seh, “We gon’ build schools. We gon’ fix de hospitals. We gon’ mek life better.” And de people believe. Dem seh, “This time gon’ be different.” But same ole, same ole.

Guyanese love fuh bash dem cheating man. Dem quick fuh tell dem fren, “Girl, lef he! He nah worth it!” But when it come to politicians, dem seh, “Give dem another chance. Everybody mek mistakes.” Dem boys seh, if dem treat politicians like dem treat dem cheating man, maybe tings woulda change.

One time, a lady tell dem boys, “Is like we in an abusive relationship wid we politicians. Dem keep promising to change, but dem never do.” She seh, “But we still hold on, hoping fuh better.” Dem boys seh she got a point. Maybe is time Guyanese tek a stand. Maybe is time fuh stop forgiving and start demanding better.

Till then, dem boys gon’ watch and wait. Because in Guyana, it look like de more tings change, de more dem stay de same.

Talk half. Leff half.