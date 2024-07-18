De Government is an Octopus

Kaieteur News – Once upon a time, the people waited for a hero to save them from the clutches of the almighty Government Octopus. This was no ordinary octopus, mind you. It had tentacles so wide they stretched from the city to the countryside, squeezing every last bit of independence from its citizens.

The people looked around, expecting a saviour to appear. They glanced hopefully at Mr. Been-There-Done-That, but he was too busy reminiscing about the good old days. Mrs. Worn-Out-Shoes had walked too many miles and could barely muster the energy to stand. Mr. All-in-the-Family was entangled in his own web of connections, and Mr. Accent was too busy perfecting his eloquent speeches that went nowhere.

The Government Octopus, meanwhile, tightened its grip, its sting paralyzing any attempt at resistance. Measures too regressive to spell out, oppressing the people into submission. The laws seemed to change overnight, always in favour of the few and never for the many.

Divided and squabbling, the people could never agree on what needed to be done. “We need more money shouted one. “No, we need better roads!” cried another. The debates grew heated, but no one ever took a stand. Trust in their politicians was boundless, but faith in themselves was nowhere to be found.

This fatalism became the new norm. The people convinced themselves that change was impossible. The Government Octopus was too strong, its tentacles too wide, its sting too oppressive, and its measures too regressive. So, they stayed in their homes, grumbling and hoping for a miracle.

But here’s the thing about waiting for miracles: sometimes, you have to create your own. The people forgot that the true power lay not in their leaders but within themselves. The Government Octopus might be strong, but united, the people could be stronger. They just needed to stand up, together, and realize that the change they sought was within their grasp all along.

Talk half. Leff half.