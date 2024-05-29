Keevin Allicock’s Paris Olympic dream comes to an end

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s participation in the World Qualifying boxing tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, ended yesterday after Keevin Allicock exited in the round of 16 of the 57kg category.

Allicock faced Turkey’s Batuhan Ciftci, losing 1-4 on the judge’s scorecards, ultimately ending his Olympic journey.

The boxer, who just turned professional, became the first Guyanese since John Douglas in the 1996 Olympic Games to represent the country at the Olympics, having qualified for the event in Tokyo.

Desmond Amsterdam and Joel Williamson were eliminated early, while Emmanuel Pompey lost his 92kg bout against Georgia’s Georgii Kushitashvili on Monday. (Rawle Toney)