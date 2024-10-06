Govt. to appoint Hicken as Commissioner despite opposition’s disapproval

Minister Gail Teixeira disclosed on Wednesday that Govt will move to appoint Hicken as Commissioner despite the opposition’s disapproval.

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has indicated to the Peoples National Congress Reform (PNCR) that it will be appointing Clifton Hicken to the substantive post of Commissioner of Police.

This was disclosed by Minister of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs Gail Teixeira on October 2, 2024 in letter addressed to the Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Compton Norton.

In that letter, Teixeira who spoke on behalf of President Irfaan Ali said that Hicken should be appointed as Commissioner of Police in the interest of public and national security.

Hicken was appointed by President Ali to act as Commissioner in 2022 following the retirement of Nigel Hoppie.

Article 211 (1) of the Constitution of Guyana states that the Commissioner of Police shall be appointed by the President after meaningful consultation with the Leader of the Opposition.

In this vein, there has been an exchange of four letters between the government and the opposition. However, the two sides have not met in person to have full and frank discussions on the subject.

Minister Teixeira sent the first letter to the Opposition Leader on September 4 informing him of the law and government’s intention to appoint the acting Top Cop as Police Commissioner by October 4.

“Please be informed that His Excellency intends to make a decision with respect to the appointment of Mr. Hicken pursuant to Article 211 (1) on or before October 4th 2024. Your response should be received by 18th September 2024,” the letter said.

Hickens’ extensive Curriculum Vitae was also attached to the correspondence in a bid to demonstrate why he is the best suited person for the job.

Also on September 4, 2024, a second letter was sent relative to the appointment of five senior police officers as Deputy Commissioners of Police. The five senior officers are: Ravindradat Boodram Deputy Commissioner Aministration (Ag), Wendell Blanhum Deputy Commissioner Law Enforcement (Ag), Errol Watts Deputy Commissioner Operations (Ag), Fazil Karimbaksh Head, Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) and Simon McBean Regional Division Commander #4A.

The Minister requested that Norton respond to the second later by September 18, 2024.

“Please be informed that His Excellency intends to make a decision with respect to the appointment of the aforementioned persons as Deputy Commissioner pursuant to Article 211 (1) on or before October 4th 2024. The CVs of the five senior officers were also attached to the correspondence.

Norton responded to the president one day before the deadline and made it clear that he will not support the appointment of a Commissioner of Police at this stage as there is need for an investigation into the management of the Guyana Police Force.

“Several allegations have been leveled against Mr Hicken over the years. I repeat my call for a full investigation into the management of the Guyana Police Force and the acting Commissioner of Police,” Norton said in his letter.

Norton reminded the president that in 2012 Hicken appeared before the Linden Commission of Inquiry (COI) “where he lied to the commission about his telephone communication with a then sitting Minister of Government, raising concerns about his integrity.”

Further, the Opposition Leader reminded that in 2017, Hicken served as Commander of ‘A’ Division when he was “negligent in his oversight in the investigation of the alleged assassination of a sitting President of Guyana Rtd. Brig. David A. Granger.”

According to Norton, it was recommended after the COI that Hicken be relieved from the post as concerns were raised about his “impartiality, accountability and credibility.”

Norton said too that in 2022 when President Ali appointed Hicken as the acting Commissioner of Police, there was an outpour of allegations of financial improprieties amongst other things against members of the Force. The Opposition Leader also highlighted a number of media reports relative to the allegations.

Norton also reminded the president that he made calls for independent investigations of the “unprecedented level and volume financial impropriety in the Guyana Police Force under Mr Hicken’s command.”

The Opposition Leader said that despite his reservations he looked forward to continued dialogue with the president on the best suited persons for the post.

On October 2, President Ali, through Minister Teixeira apologized to Norton for his delayed response while describing Norton’s decision not to support Hicken’s appointment as unfortunate.

The President said that Norton’s concerns were “unsubstantial allegations” while reminding the Opposition Leader that Hicken is the most senior member of the Police Force and under his leadership there have been many accomplishments “including the significant decrease in serious crimes, improved public confidence in the Force.”

“…In particular the performance of Mr Hicken, His Excellency has concluded that it is in the public interest and in the interest of national security that Mr Hicken be appointed Commissioner of Police.”

