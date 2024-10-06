GIA, St John the Baptist & St Pius highlight Round 3

Courts Optical Pee Wee U-11 Tournament 2024…

Kaieteur Sports – The 11th Annual Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Football Tournament showcased some thrilling action as the final round of the preliminary stage wrapped up yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground. The top sixteen teams were confirmed on Saturday, setting the stage for the Petra Organisation’s premier U11 school football competition to enter its eliminator phase.

The excitement kicked off with a dominant performance from St John the Baptist Primary, who overwhelmed Timehri Primary with an 8-0 victory. Kareme Welcome stole the spotlight with an impressive four-goal haul, while Kriston Chandler added two goals to increase his tally to seven in the tournament. Marcellus Elvis and Orlando Deeges also found the back of the net, leaving Timehri’s defense reeling.

Belladrum Primary, representing East Coast, continued the day’s drama by overpowering Pataro Primary from Region 8 with a 5-0 win. Jadon Sampson’s hat trick and Kenroy Gordon’s two goals secured their advancement to the next stage.

North Georgetown Primary (NGP) triumphed in a thrilling 5-3 victory over Region 2’s Tapakuma Lake Primary. Jahiem Bourne was pivotal for NGP, netting three goals, while Damarion Devine and Avion Lynch added the other two to complete the win.

Winfer Gardens’ Omari St Hill dazzled with a hat trick in their 4-1 win over St Mary Primary, assisted by Nathaniel Bishop’s contribution. Georgetown International Academy (GIA) made their mark by dominating Colaaco Primary 7-1, with Zakaria Zemmit, Caleb Nnoli, Yacine Amri, Yoseph Riva, and Mathias Bermudez all adding their names to the score sheet.

In one of the most lopsided matches of the day, F.E Pollard Primary fell to Rosignol Primary 12-0. Abdul Kadir was unstoppable with five goals, and Jeremiah McDonald followed closely behind with four. Jamie Bourne and Jeremiah Seecharran added single goals and an own goal rounded out the tally.

Other teams also secured their spots in the round of 16. West Ruimveldt Primary cruised past Golden Grove with a 5-0 win, thanks to two goals each from Eli Bryant and Jaseen Parris. Marian Academy downed School of the Nation 3-0, with Cristaino La Rose netting twice. St Pius Primary, the defending champions, secured their third win on the trot against Tucville Primary, with Aleem Young bagging three goals in the 4-1 victory. Enterprise Primary thrashed Smith Memorial 6-0, with Dontay Kowlessar scoring four times. St Gabriel’s Primary found their rhythm against Genesis Primary, winning 8-0 as Treyvon Byass and Devon Jones both achieved hat tricks.

In other matches, Batavia Primary and Den Amstel ended in a 1-1 draw, while Redeemer Primary and Stella Marris Primary played out a goalless stalemate.

The tournament is sponsored by Unicomer Guyana Inc. through its Courts Optical brand, along with support from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, MVP Sports, Sterling Products Limited, and Stena Drilling.