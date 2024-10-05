Hope fifty pilot Warriors to finals, after skipping to 8-wicket win over Royals – President Ali confirms Guyana as hosts for 2025 CPL finals

2024 Caribbean Premier League Qualifier 2…GAW vs. BR

Kaieteur Sports – A classy fifty from middle-order batsman Shai Hope mixed with a good spell from pacer Romario Shepherd took the Guyana Amazon Warriors into the final with tons of momentum, after disposing of the Barbados Royals by 8 wickets last night at Providence.

On an evening when President of the Republic of Guyana His Excellency Irfaan Ali made a huge announcement regarding next year’s tournament, confirming that Guyana will again have the honours of hosting the finals of the 2025 edition, the current champs strolled to an emphatic win in the presence of a capacity-filled Guyanese crowd.

In-form power-hitter David Miller (36) and Alick Athanaze (26) tried to carry the Royals to a significant score which resulted in them only mustering 148 all out after 20 overs.

The Warriors then made light work of total, romping to 149-2, with 33 balls left after blistering knocks from half-centurion Hope and Afghan Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who set the tone with 40 off 18; smashing four sixes and two fours.

Hope, who led with a 33-ball 56 featuring six fours and a pair of sixes, his 10th CPL half-century and Mooen Ali, who struck an unbeaten 44 (3×4 2×6) kept the pressure mounting with their partnership of 93; respective knocks which headlined the Warriors chase.

Ali and Gurbaz sped up the chase with some clean strokeplay as they posted 54 for the opening wicket partnership, which ultimately helped bat the Royals out of the game.

After Gurbaz departed, Hope and Ali kept the runs coming with a number of lusty blows, which kept the champs above the rate, up until the last run as scored in the 15th over.

Only spinner Maheesh Theekshana (1-36) and left-arm seamer Ramon Simmons (1-26) managed to create inroads for the Barbados bowlers.

Earlier, the Royals had a string of scores from the likes of openers Quinton de Kock (15) and Rahkeem Cornwall (19), while Kadeem Alleyne (11), Captain Rovman Powell (12) and Jason Holder (19) were the other scorers.

The champs had a good bowling outing thanks to fast-bowlers Romario Shepherd (3-35) having his best game to date, with support coming from spinners Mooen Ali (2-24), Imran Tahir (1-29) and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie (1-27).