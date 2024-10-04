RHT NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour arranged week of activities described as successful

RHT 54th Anniversary 1970 -2024

Kaieteur Sports – Two weeks of celebration of the Rose Hall Town attaining the status of Township has ended and has been described as highly successful by the organizers Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour First Division team and the Rose Hall Town Council. Rose Hall became a Township on the 20th of September and over the years has undergone massive development.

The 54th anniversary celebration started on Saturday the 14th of September when the Rose Hall Town Pepsi team hosted an under 19 team from the Malteenoes Cricket Club for a 30 over match. Malteenoes won the exciting match by 1 wicket at the Area H ground. Live television programmes were hosted on NCN channel 26 on Sunday the 15th, Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy under13 defeated the Guymine under13 team to win the Lorenzo Johnny memorial trophy.

A cross country race across the Township attracted a total of 52 entries and Essan Hooper emerged as champion to take home over $200,000 in prizes including $30,000 cash. Other sporting competition held were an inter school basketball tournament which was won by JC Chandisingh secondary school while the football tournament was won by Rose Hall Town A. On Tuesday the organizers hosted an essay competition at the Lower Corentyne secondary school and the Rose Hall Town primary school while a poster competition was held for students of the Lower Corentyne secondary, Rose Hall primary and Rose Hall nursery. The top three winners in each category from the different schools receive attractive prizes and trophies.

A medical outreach by staff of the Port Mourant hospital was held on Wednesday 18th of September where dozens of residents receive medical treatment, while JC Chandisingh secondary school defeated the Lower Corentyne secondary school to emerge as champions of the inter secondary school debating competition. RHTYSC on Thursday the 19th paid tribute to four of its most outstanding cricketers by naming the two bowlers end after them. The northern end was renamed the Royston and Esan Crandon end while the Southern end would bear the name of Assad Fudadin and Kevin Sinclair.

Dozens of students drawn from six schools in the area were involved in an anti drugs march on Friday 20th of September while an impressive 54th anniversary celebration ceremony was held at the Lower Corentyne secondary school. Eight residents were honored under the tribute to outstanding resident’s award programme while 7 long serving employees of the town council were also recognized and honor.

16 years old Marissa Siriram received a $250,000 RHTYSC/Carol Trim Bagot University of Guyana scholarship while six grade 6 students received awards under the Zaheeda/Sharima Haniff bursary scheme. The Township also rewarded Celicia Narain and Kevin Basdeo as their best grade 6 and CSEC student respectively. A pictorial exhibition was also hosted on the township’s history while a souvenir leaflet was also unveiled. Dozens of kids on Saturday the 24th were treated to an afternoon of fun involving trampolines and bouncy castle while they each receive ice cream compliments of Sterling products.

The Guyana Police Force Steel pan band on Saturday also held a two hours musical concert at the Rose Hall Arch square. The celebration ended on Sunday the 29th with a 4 team cricket tournament in memory of Naeem Nasir founder of Bakewell.

National flags donated by the Minister of Housing Collin Croal decorated the Township for the celebration while electric poles around the Town were painted with colors of the national flag compliments of Minister Zufika Mustapha. The RHT NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour team and the Rose Hall town council would like to express thanks to everyone who supported the week of celebration which was held under the patronage of Minister Ashni Singh and under the motto ‘simply the best’.

The RHT NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour team is Berbice’s most dominant first division team and has players like Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Clinton Pestano, Silas Tyndall, Eon Hooper, Jonathan Rampersaud, Matthew Pottaya, Jason Sinclair, Shemaine Campbell, Vidal Crandon and Keon Sinclair among others.