Back-to-back, or first time winners?

– Warriors, Kings set for intense battle in CPL finals

Kaieteur Sports – Two teams. One hunting for their first taste of glory, the other determined to prove their first trophy was no fluke.

That’s the narrative of tonight’s highly anticipated Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final at the Guyana National Stadium, where defending champions, the Guyana Amazon Warriors, will face off against the St. Lucia Kings, who are making their third appearance in a CPL final.

The scene is set for a thrilling finale, one where emotions will run high, and every ball will carry the weight of a season’s worth of effort.

Both teams have powerful line-ups, but only one can walk away with the coveted CPL trophy.

The Amazon Warriors, one of the most storied franchises in CPL history, finally broke their title drought in 2023 after 11 seasons and six finals.

For their captain, 45-year-old Imran Tahir, that victory still feels dreamlike. “It took a lot out of us, but we’d do it all over again,” Tahir reflects, underscoring the hunger to repeat that success in front of their home crowd.

But the St. Lucia Kings, led by the ever-dangerous Faf du Plessis, have other plans.

The Kings have reached their third final, but the trophy has so far eluded them. With du Plessis in scorching form this season, racking up 384 runs, the Kings are aiming to spoil the Warriors’ celebrations.

Their head coach, Darren Sammy, has kept things clear and focused. “Winning those games earlier in the season was great,” Sammy said, referencing the Kings’ two victories over the Warriors, “but they don’t matter now. Sunday is all that counts.”

The atmosphere at the Guyana National Stadium is set to be electric, with over 20,000 loyal Warriors fans expected to pack the stands.

Sammy knows the challenge his team faces, but remains confident. “the Kings are ready to take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors; a team that is not ready to let go of their title, so it’s going to be a tough battle and one that the Kings are ready for.”

On the other side, Warriors’ coach, Lance Klusener, is just as adamant that his team is prepared to defend their crown.

“It won’t be easy,” the 53-year-old cricket legend admits, “but we’re ready to meet the challenge head-on. The boys are locked in.”

Despite their two losses to St. Lucia this season, Klusener remains unfazed, knowing that each game is played under different conditions. “It’s a final. Anything can happen, but we’ll be ready.”

For the Warriors, much of their success has rested on a well-rounded squad. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Shai Hope have led from the top, with Shimron Hetmyer providing crucial runs in the middle order.

The late addition of Moeen Ali has only added to their depth, with the English all-rounder forming a dangerous opening partnership with Gurbaz.

Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, and Dwayne Pretorius provide the firepower in the lower order, ready to explode when needed.

Imran Tahir himself has been exceptional with the ball, managing his attack with finesse. He’ll lean on fellow spinners Gudakesh Motie and Ali to keep the Kings’ powerful batting line-up in check, while the pace trio of Pretorius, Shepherd, and possibly Shamar Joseph—who has been in and out of the side—rounds out a formidable bowling unit.

For the Kings, du Plessis has been the bedrock of their batting, but the team will need a full-team effort to dethrone the champions.

His opening partner, Johnson Charles, must fire at the top, while the likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Roston Chase, Tim Seifert, and Ackeem Auguste will be crucial in building or chasing a total. David Wiese’s versatility adds a wildcard factor to the Kings’ middle order.

With the ball, St. Lucia will look to Noor Ahmad, their leading wicket-taker, to continue his fine form. Alzarri Joseph, with his express pace, will spearhead the attack, while Matthew Forde, Khary Pierre, and the experienced Wiese will be tasked with breaking through the Warriors’ batting line-up. “It’s about execution now,” Sammy reminded the press, “the team that handles the pressure will walk away as champions.”

Expect fireworks from the start, as these two powerhouses leave it all on the field in what promises to be one of the most intense, dramatic, and unforgettable CPL finals yet.