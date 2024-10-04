National cycling coach loses motorcycle to bandits

Kaieteur Sports – Thieves on Tuesday morning made off with the Motorcycle belonging to national Cycling coach Randolph Roberts leaving him without a mode of transportation. The motor cycle is an Elite Made 150 Dirt Bike, Black in colour with license plate number CF 9083.

Roberts of 24-31 Alexander Street, New Amsterdam is a veteran coach. He has been coaching and training cyclists for over 33 years. He is also the founder and coach of The Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) of Berbice which is one of the top clubs in Guyana.

Speaking with the media, Roberts stated that he owned the bike for over 10 years. It was a gift from one of his brothers and it was bought for the cost of $360,000. He said that he would use the bike to train the cyclists. He stated that he parked the bike in his premises on Monday evening and retired to bed. During the evening he heard some noise, but did not pay much mind, because people will pass the street at all hours and make noise.

Around 01:45 hrs he woke up to use the bathroom and decided to peep outside to see if everything is OK. It was then that he noticed that his gate was wide open and his bike was missing. He quickly ventured downstairs and raised an alarm.

Roberts stated that he could remember locking his gate and reasoned that the bandit or bandits had to scale the fence and pick the lock because his bike was a big bike.

Roberts, who is popularly known as “coachman”, has given Yeoman Service in the cycling field in Guyana from his years as a cyclist to his more than three decades as a coach.

He has single handily kept the sport alive in Berbice (Region 5and 6). He has coached and trained hundreds of cyclists. Many of whom have done well and still doing well overseas.

Ironically just Sunday he organised the annual cycle road race in honour of retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Eon Amsterdam around New Amsterdam.

The matter was reported to the Central Police Station. Anyone with information is asked to contact Roberts on telephone number 628 8211 or the nearest Police Station. (Samuel Whyte)