NSC confirms 140-member contingent

Inter-Guiana Games 2025…

Kaieteur Sports – The National Sports Commission (NCS), following an extensive and consultative process, has finalised a 140-member contingent that will participate in the 2025 edition of the Inter-Guiana Games (IGG), which is slated for Cayenne, French Guiana, from October 24th-26th.

The selection process for the annual event, which lasted for several weeks and was aided by the IGG Management Committee, was staged in collaboration with stakeholders.

The final roster, which will make the trek to the French department, comprises athletes, officials, and auxiliary personnel. Presently, the list has been submitted to the French authorities for the acquisition of visas and any other relevant or requisite travel documents.

The IGG Management Committee contains Chef-de-Mission Dr Karen Pilgrim and veteran sports administrator Gervy Harry, Vice Chairperson of the NSC Cristy Campbell Assistant Directors of Sport Melissa Dow-Richardson and Frankie Wilson among other individuals. The entity meets twice a week to finalise the logistical arrangements for the team. They will meet on an increased basis as the date for the team’s departure draws closer.

The seven disciplines that will be contested are: athletics, basketball, beach volleyball, chess, futsal, swimming, and table tennis.

Owing to the distance that must be travelled, Guyana is slated to arrive in the French territory on the 22nd, while their return date is pencilled for the 27th. Suriname is slated to arrive on the 23rd.

Meanwhile, Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle said, “Given the cultural importance of the tournament, an extensive process was conducted and aided by the IGG Management Committee in conjunction with the local associations to select the best possible and available athletes and personnel for this prestigious regional championship. This annual undertaking is a covenant amongst culturally and historically linked people and community and will continue to survive the test of time given our shared values and, more importantly, our ambition to forge closer and deeper bonds.”

He further said, “Guyana is expected to host the 2025 edition, and given its unquestionable importance, a world-class experience will certainly be realised owing to the ongoing development and refurbishment of faculties and venues by the Government of Guyana as it strives to usher in a sporting cultural revolution. That is the vision of His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali, whose commitment to achieving this objective is evident by the annual increasing largesse, which is of historic proportions, that is afforded to the sector.”

Originally held in 1967, the IGG is traditionally an annual competition among the territories of Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana. The previous edition was staged in Suriname, with Guyana hosting the 2022 edition following a five-year hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.