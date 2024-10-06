Senior Cop accused of sharing police intelligence with suspects in ‘Bricks’ abduction case

A Senior Cop is being accused of sharing police intelligence with suspects in ‘Bricks’ abduction case.

Kaieteur News – A senior Officer with the Guyana Police Force is accused of allegedly sharing police details with suspects in the Joshua David abduction case. Kaieteur News understands that the officer advised the wanted men to surrender in order to save himself.

Sources said the officer might know more than detectives about David’s abduction because of his alleged friendly acquaintance with the suspects. Investigators believe that he was allegedly keeping them updated with new developments on the police search for the abducted man.

The sources did not say if investigators have evidence to prove this but claimed that the officer met with the suspects recently. He allegedly told them that they must turn themselves in because “the heat was coming down on him”.

On Friday, four more wanted suspects surrendered to police. The men are 34-year-old Wayne Barker called ‘Onnie’ of Norton Street Lodge, 26-year-old Aaron Alleyne called ‘Cats’ of Lot 9 West La Penitence, 21-year-old Davantai Mars called ‘Sharkie’ of Lot 148 Middle Road, La Penitence and 32-year-old Damion Barlow called ‘Dangles’ of Lot 47 Norton Street, Wortmanville.

They surrendered five days after two other wanted suspects, Osafo Peters and Alpha Poole, had also turned themselves in. Poole and Peters were remanded on Friday for allegedly abducting David.

“Brick’s” abduction

Police have not shared much details regarding their investigation into the abduction. They have however been actively searching for the victim.

They have mostly been combing the East Coast Demerara (ECD) Backlands. Searches were conducted in the areas of Annandale and Buxton.

David’s family remains hopeful that he will be found alive. On Thursday, relatives held a candlelight light vigil on Main Street calling for his safe return.

David was reportedly abducted during the evening hours of September 26 from Main Street. Cell Phone recorded footage of the abduction showed a group of men accosting him in the vicinity of the New Thriving Chinese Restaurant. They were seen forcefully taking him away. Since his abduction, David was neither seen nor heard from again.

Police believe that his abduction is connected with the recent drive by shooting on D’urban Street, which left two persons dead and several wounded.

Investigations are ongoing.

