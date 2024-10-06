Latest update October 6th, 2024 12:11 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

CAC 2024: Gardner, Green, Rampersaud & Campbell headline Guyanese squad

Oct 06, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Defending Central America & Caribbean (CAC) champions Hannah Rampersaud (Junior Wellness) and Emmerson Campbell (Men’s Physique) are among 25 athletes registered to represent Guyana at this year’s Championships slated to be held here on October19-20, at the National Cultural Centre.

Hannah Rampersaud.

Hannah Rampersaud.

A release from the Guyana Body Building & Fitness Federation (GBBFF) named the list of athletes with US-based Rawle Green among those registered to compete.

The full list is: Selwyn Grogan (Masters Under 75KG, Sylvon Gardner (Masters Under-70KG), Orlanzo Valenzuela (U-65KG), Daniel Lutchman (U-70KG), Delrae McLean (Masters-U-75KG), Christopher Anthony (Masters U-75KG), Seon Budhan (U-65KG), Julio Sinclair (Over 100KG), Marley Vyphuis ( Men’s Physique 186cm), Kewsie Anderson (Men’s Physique 186cm & Physique Mass), Roger Callender (U-60KG), Yusuf Khan (Physique 172cm), Antowyn Bayley (Men’s Physique 176cm), Sachin Sharma (Men’s Physique 170cm), Jamal Pollydore (Men’s Physique 176cm), Emmerson Campbell (Men’s Physique 170cm), Renaldo Caldeira (Men’s Physique 170cm), Hannah Rampersaud (Junior Wellness), Melitha Fernandes-Anderson (Women Wellness under 158), Christine Ramsammy (Bikini Under 169), Sabita Stephenson (Bikini Under 165), Joel Caldeira ( Bodybuilding under 65kg), Vanisha Munroe (Women’s Wellness under 160), Aliya Wong (Women’s Wellness under 158) and Rawle Green (Masters Bodybuilding Under 90kg).

Meanwhile, some of the sponsors already on board are: Fitness Express, Twins Manufacturing, Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, National Sports Commission and the Guyana Olympic Association.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

CAC 2024: Gardner, Green, Rampersaud & Campbell headline Guyanese squad

CAC 2024: Gardner, Green, Rampersaud & Campbell headline...

Oct 06, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Defending Central America & Caribbean (CAC) champions Hannah Rampersaud (Junior Wellness) and Emmerson Campbell (Men’s Physique) are among 25 athletes registered to...
Read More
Hope fifty pilot Warriors to finals after skipping to 8-wicket win over Royals

Hope fifty pilot Warriors to finals after...

Oct 05, 2024

Republic Bank CPL finals hosts for 2025 and 2026 announced

Republic Bank CPL finals hosts for 2025 and 2026...

Oct 05, 2024

STUFF, Jacobs Jewellery supports promising basketball player

STUFF, Jacobs Jewellery supports promising...

Oct 05, 2024

Rose Hall Town Bakewell clinch title after Rampersaud masterful innings

Rose Hall Town Bakewell clinch title after...

Oct 05, 2024

Trophy Stall Golf Tournament tees off today at LGC

Trophy Stall Golf Tournament tees off today at

Oct 05, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]