CAC 2024: Gardner, Green, Rampersaud & Campbell headline Guyanese squad

Latest update October 6th, 2024 12:11 AM
Oct 06, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Defending Central America & Caribbean (CAC) champions Hannah Rampersaud (Junior Wellness) and Emmerson Campbell (Men’s Physique) are among 25 athletes registered to represent Guyana at this year’s Championships slated to be held here on October19-20, at the National Cultural Centre.
A release from the Guyana Body Building & Fitness Federation (GBBFF) named the list of athletes with US-based Rawle Green among those registered to compete.
The full list is: Selwyn Grogan (Masters Under 75KG, Sylvon Gardner (Masters Under-70KG), Orlanzo Valenzuela (U-65KG), Daniel Lutchman (U-70KG), Delrae McLean (Masters-U-75KG), Christopher Anthony (Masters U-75KG), Seon Budhan (U-65KG), Julio Sinclair (Over 100KG), Marley Vyphuis ( Men’s Physique 186cm), Kewsie Anderson (Men’s Physique 186cm & Physique Mass), Roger Callender (U-60KG), Yusuf Khan (Physique 172cm), Antowyn Bayley (Men’s Physique 176cm), Sachin Sharma (Men’s Physique 170cm), Jamal Pollydore (Men’s Physique 176cm), Emmerson Campbell (Men’s Physique 170cm), Renaldo Caldeira (Men’s Physique 170cm), Hannah Rampersaud (Junior Wellness), Melitha Fernandes-Anderson (Women Wellness under 158), Christine Ramsammy (Bikini Under 169), Sabita Stephenson (Bikini Under 165), Joel Caldeira ( Bodybuilding under 65kg), Vanisha Munroe (Women’s Wellness under 160), Aliya Wong (Women’s Wellness under 158) and Rawle Green (Masters Bodybuilding Under 90kg).
Meanwhile, some of the sponsors already on board are: Fitness Express, Twins Manufacturing, Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, National Sports Commission and the Guyana Olympic Association.
