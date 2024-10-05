Republic Bank CPL finals hosts for 2025 and 2026 announced

Latest update October 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 05, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) finals will be hosted in Guyana in 2025 and Barbados in 2026.
CPL has agreed to a one year deal for the finals to be held in Guyana in 2025. For 2026 the finals will be held at the iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados for the very first time.
His Excellency Mohammed Irfan Ali, President of Guyana, said: “I want to take this opportunity to wish Guyana Amazon Warriors all success on behalf of all Guyanese as we try to make it two in a row. To all the other teams we wish you well as we play together in unity. I am also very delighted to announce that Guyana will be hosting CPL 2025 finals.”
The Honourable Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, said: “I am so happy to say that the CPL finals 2026 will be in Bridgetown at Kensington Oval. As you prepare for the long march to Bridgetown let’s hope my own team, Barbados Royals, can take it to the finals this year. If we don’t we will catch you next year, and for sure we are going to catch you in Bridgetown in 2026.”
Pete Russell, CPL’s CEO, said: “Guyana and Barbados have been amazing partners for CPL over the last 12 years and it is really exciting to be able to announce that they will be hosts for the finals in 2025 and 2026 respectively. We would like to thank the governments of both Guyana and Barbados who have agreed to play host to the conclusion of CPL.”
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 05, 20242024 Caribbean Premier League Qualifier 2…GAW vs. BR Kaieteur Sports – A classy fifty from middle-order batsman Shai Hope mixed with a good spell from pacer Romario Shepherd took the Guyana...
Oct 05, 2024
Oct 05, 2024
Oct 05, 2024
Oct 05, 2024
Oct 05, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The issue of appointing someone to either act as or become the substantive Commissioner... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]