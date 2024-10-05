Republic Bank CPL finals hosts for 2025 and 2026 announced

Kaieteur Sports – The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) finals will be hosted in Guyana in 2025 and Barbados in 2026.

CPL has agreed to a one year deal for the finals to be held in Guyana in 2025. For 2026 the finals will be held at the iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados for the very first time.

His Excellency Mohammed Irfan Ali, President of Guyana, said: “I want to take this opportunity to wish Guyana Amazon Warriors all success on behalf of all Guyanese as we try to make it two in a row. To all the other teams we wish you well as we play together in unity. I am also very delighted to announce that Guyana will be hosting CPL 2025 finals.”

The Honourable Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, said: “I am so happy to say that the CPL finals 2026 will be in Bridgetown at Kensington Oval. As you prepare for the long march to Bridgetown let’s hope my own team, Barbados Royals, can take it to the finals this year. If we don’t we will catch you next year, and for sure we are going to catch you in Bridgetown in 2026.”

Pete Russell, CPL’s CEO, said: “Guyana and Barbados have been amazing partners for CPL over the last 12 years and it is really exciting to be able to announce that they will be hosts for the finals in 2025 and 2026 respectively. We would like to thank the governments of both Guyana and Barbados who have agreed to play host to the conclusion of CPL.”