Trophy Stall Golf Tournament tees off today at LGC

Kaieteur Sports – The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) is thrilled to announce that the much-anticipated Trophy Stall Golf Tournament will tee off today at 12:30 hrs on the club’s meticulously maintained course. Sponsored by Trophy Stall, this prestigious event is set to attract top golfing talent from across the region, promising an exciting day of competition.

Trophy Stall, renowned for its high-quality trophies, awards, and sports memorabilia, has been a steadfast supporter of golf development in Guyana for over two decades cementing its role as a key player in fostering the growth of the sport. Their partnership with the LGC reflects their long-standing commitment to promoting not just competitive golf, but also camaraderie and community engagement.

This Medal play tournament will follow the traditional format, with golfers competing across multiple categories. Prizes will be awarded in two handicap flights—0-14 and 15-28—with first, second, and third place finishes in each. Special awards for Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, and Best Gross will also be up for grabs, offering participants ample opportunities to showcase their skill and precision.

Victor Sunich, proprietor of Trophy Stall, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, noting, “Every year, Trophy Stall sponsors at least two golf tournaments. This year is special because my brother, Victor Sunich, who owns the Trophy Stall branch in Canada, is here with us. Trophy Stall has been a long-time supporter of golf and other sporting activities in Guyana, and we are committed to continuing our support for the growth of the sport.”

LGC Club Captain Ayube Subhan echoed these sentiments, stating, “The executive is very excited about this tournament as it serves as a preparatory event leading up to the highly anticipated Guyana Open. There’s significant interest from players who are also using this as a warm-up for the Suriname Open, scheduled for October 11-12, 2024, which typically leads into the Guyana Open. The Trophy Stall tournament provides a valuable opportunity for golfers to gauge their current performance and fine-tune their game.”

In addition to the fierce competition, participants and spectators can look forward to a day of socializing and networking, with refreshments and post-event activities planned. The Lusignan Golf Club invites golfers of all levels to take part and encourages spectators to join in the excitement as the club continues to showcase the finest in local golfing talent.