STUFF, Jacobs Jewellery supports promising basketball player

Kaieteur Sports – Mekhi Ritchie was selected to represent Guyana at the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) in French Guiana from October 24 to 26. However, the 16-year-old found himself in urgent need of basketball shoes.

His mother, Mia Ritchie, took to GoFundMe, seeking assistance from the community to ensure her son was properly equipped for the games.

Upon learning of Mekhi’s situation, former national basketball player Kester Gomes and former national cricketer Steven Jacobs stepped in without hesitation to offer their support.

Gomes, who owns the online sneaker store STUFF, and Jacobs, proprietor of Jacobs Jewellery, joined forces to outfit Mekhi with a pair of Donovan Mitchell’s ‘D.O.N 5’ basketball shoes, ensuring he would be well-prepared for his upcoming games.

Reflecting on the moment, Gomes, who also represented Guyana at the IGG during his playing days, expressed his pride in seeing Mekhi carry the torch for the next generation.

“Basketball played a significant role in shaping who I am today,” said Gomes. “It’s inspiring to see another young athlete walk the same path I once did, and I’m happy to help him on his journey.”

Jacobs, who has spent a large part of his career playing for Guyana and the West Indies, emphasized the importance of supporting young athletes.

“I’ve always believed in the value of investing in the next generation,” he said. “Through my business and personal efforts, I’m committed to ensuring that promising athletes like Mekhi have the resources they need to succeed.”

Mekhi and his mother, Mia, were deeply grateful for the generous contribution.

With their spirits lifted, Mekhi is now focused on giving his all to help Guyana win the basketball competition at this year’s IGG in French Guiana.