Cricket Equipment-Guyana batting with Prime Minister’s Softball Cup

Oct 06, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Cricket Equipment-Guyana is among the sponsors for this year’s Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup 8 which is slated for October 11-13 under the auspices of Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc. in partnership with the Office of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

Tournament Director John Ramsingh, left, receives the sponsorship cheque from Ganesh Persaud.

On Monday, Tournament Director, John Ramsingh received the sponsorship cheque from Ganesh Persaud, a staff member from Cricket Equipment-Guyana.

The handing over ceremony took place at the business location, the C-Store of the Bel Air Rubis Service Station, on the Rupert Craig Highway, Sophia Public Road.

Persaud stated that Cricket Equipment-Guyana was delighted to be associated with the three-day softball extravaganza. He also mentioned that Cricket Equipment-Guyana is providing wholesale and retail sales for all cricket equipment. They are the sole importer and distributor for SS/Ton, SG, DSC and Kapson Sports equipment. They have Indian manufactures in Guyana and offering original cricket equipment for these brands.

Ramsingh, in response, expressed his profound gratitude to Persaud and Cricket Equipment-Guyana for their support.

Over G$3M up for grabs as the tournament attracts teams from New York, Canada and across Guyana.

There will be three men’s categories (T20): Legends (Over-50), Masters (Over-40) and Open (All-Stars) along with a Ladies 15-over division.

Matches in the preliminary round are set to be played in Georgetown and Lusignan Community Centre ground, East Coast Demerara.

All championship encounters will be played at the Police Sport Club ground, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

For the men’s, Guyana-based Regal teams were crowned champions as the legends and masters winners in 2023 while another Guyana-based side Ariel captured the Open.

For the ladies, 4R Lioness retained the trophy in last year’s edition.

