Marissa Siriram receives RHTYSC/Carl Trim Bagot University of Guyana scholarship

Kaieteur Sports – The Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour first division team in conjunction with the Rose Hall Town Council last week honored outstanding students as part of the 54th anniversary celebration of the township. The students were honored under the Zaheeda and Sharima Hanif memorial bursary awards scheme during the 54th anniversary official ceremony at the Lower Corentyne secondary school with Minister of Finance doctor Ashni Singh and local government minister Sonia Parag as special guest.

RHTYSC secretary Hilbert Foster stated that the club had agreed to a request from the council to coordinate the 54th anniversary celebration and then the NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour team was mandated to spearhead the week of events.

The students honored were drawn from the Rose Hall Town primary school and the JC Chandisingh secondary school. The top five grade 6 primary school students who did well at the recent exam, Calicia Narain, Noorisha Harinarain, Diven Sukra, Abigail Persaud and Jeremiah Budhoo each received a trophy, medal, framed certificate of excellence and $10,000 each after emerging as the best students from the grade 6 exam. Additionally Narain, who topped the school and is now attending Queens College, received a laptop computer compliments of Minister Ashni Singh, an electronic tablet from Bhesham Ramnauth of New York and a large trophy from Guyana Breweries Inc. The laptop computer was donated by Mr. Singh at the request of Foster to assist the top grade six student whose mother is a single parent.

Kevin Basdeo, the top CSEC student with roots with Rose Hall Town, carried home $35,000 in cash and electronic tablet from Bhesham Ramnauth, trophy and medals. Basdeo who is seeking to become a teacher obtained 10 subjects at the recent CSEC. Former Human Resource Manager of Guyana Sugar Corporation, Raymond Haniff, sponsored a bursary and educational award programme in honor of his late mother and grandmother.

Meanwhile, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports club also continue to assist youths to fulfill their educational ambition by awarding a one year scholarship to 16 years old Marissa Siriram of Chesney. Siriram received $250,000 under the RHTYSC/Coral Trim Bagot educational scholarship fund. Foster who recently served as the president of the Berbice Cricket Board stated that Mrs. Bagot a formal Rose Hall Town resident readily agreed to sponsor the fund after she was approached by the club as part of the 54th anniversary celebration. Miss Siriram was one of several students from the university who applied for the scholarship and was eventually selected by three judges. Mrs. Bagot stated that she was pleased to support the fund and committed to supporting Miss Siriram for the rest of university classes. Miss Siriram ambition is to become a medical doctor and expressed happiness at obtaining the scholarship. She wished the RHTYSC and its cricket team more success in the future.

Rose Hall became a Township on the 24th of September 1990 with Hubert Benn as its first Mayor. Over the years the small Township has undergone massive development and today is widely considered Berbice’s economic center. The present Mayor is Mr. Dave Budoo.