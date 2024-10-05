Rose Hall Town Bakewell clinch title after Rampersaud masterful innings

RHTYSC/Naeem Nasir Memorial Tournament 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS, clinched their 125th cricket title on Sunday last since 1992 after defeating Guymine by ten wickets to lift the 11th edition of the RHTYSC/Naeem Nasir Memorial Tournament. The four team tournament was played in blazing sunshine at the Area H ground and was witnessed by a very large and colourful crowd. The four teams that participated were Rose Hall Town Bakewell, Guymine, Rose Hall Tigers and Courtland.

The drawing for the one day tournament was done by the four captains prior to the first match and resulted in RHT Bakewell clashing with Courtland. Rose Hall Tigers were drawn to play Guymine in the second match.

Rose Hall Town batted first against Courtland after losing the toss and amassed 107 for 4 off their allotted 10 overs. Javed Karim, playing his first match for his new club, scored a brisk 47 NO and received support from Jonathan Rampersaud 21 and Matthew Pottaya 13. Johnson was the best bowler for Courtland with 2 for 20, while Troy Mathieson 1 for 9 and Travis Williams 1 for 13 offered support with the ball. Courtland in reply reached 88 for 7 to lose by 19 runs. Johnson returned with the bat to score an attacking 44 with three boundaries and three sixes. Ramsay took 4 for 18 and Jeremy Sandia 2 for 6.

In the second game, Guymine batting first reached a healthy 103 for 3 verses RHT Tigers. Grimmond 20, Mickle 28 added 40 for the second wicket before Seetaram 20 NO and the attacking Campton Hope 21 NO ended the innings in style. Turbo Jagdeo claimed 2 for 18, while Jousha Ramsammy took 1 for 16. In reply, RHT Tigers fell five runs short despite a fighting 45 off 29 balls from 41 years old former national player Delbert Hicks. Extras supported with 18 runs, while Ramsammy chipped in with 15. Hicks struck six boundaries and one six before he fell in the last over with 15 runs required from five balls. Joel Seetaram took 3 for 19 for Guymine.

The final was played 12 overs per side and Guymine batted first after winning the toss. They soon lost Marlon Shepherd 1 and Charles Grimmond 0 to be 2 for 1 in the second over but Berbice senior player Kwesi Mickle and Joel Seetaram added 53 for the 3rd wicket to set proceedings before the latter was dismissed by Sheltan Ramsay for 20. Campton Hope and Mickle then batted well until the 11th over when Hope fell for 22 (2×6, 1×4) and then Mickle for 41 (1×6, 3×4) as Guymine ended on 97 for 6 from their allotted 12 overs. Former national under19 player Jeremy Sandia took 3 for 18 from 3 overs while Ramsay had 2 for 13.

Needing to score 98 runs from 12 overs to clinch the title, RHT Bakewell raced to 100 without loss as former national junior player Jonathan Rampersaud struck eight delighted boundaries and three massive sixes in a match winning 70 NO. Rampersaud faced 29 balls as victory was achieved in the 8th over, Skipper Ryan Kissoonlall supported with a solid unbeaten 24 with two sixes. Rampersaud won the man of the final and best batsman award, while Jeremy Sandia received the best bowler award. The champions received $100,000 and the Championship trophy, while the runner up collected $50,000 and the runner up trophy. The two other participating teams also received a financial reward.

RHTYSC Secretary, Hilbert Foster, at the presentation ceremony stated that the memory of Naeem Nasir was very dear to the club as he had played a major role in the development of the club over a twelve years period prior to his death in 2012. Nasir, the founder of Bakewell was the sponsor of the RHTYSC since 2000. Bakewell General Manager, Rajendra Ganga, praised the RHTYSC and especially Foster for keeping the memories of Nasir alive over the years. He congratulated the RTH Bakewell for winning the tournament and urged them to continuing to represent his company’s brand with pride. Six lucky spectators received special gifts as gate prizes.