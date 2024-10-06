GFF thanks West Ham United FC for hosting goalkeeper coach Eon Deveira

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) extends its heartfelt thanks to West Ham United Football Club for warmly accommodating Eon Deveira, one of Guyana’s most qualified goalkeeper coaches, during his recent visit to the club’s training camp in England.

Deveira spent two highly productive days at West Ham, gaining invaluable insights into both the Academy and first-team facilities. His visit started with a courtesy call and warm welcome by the Head of Academy Mr. Kenny Brown. Deveira had the pleasure of viewing goalkeeping sessions in U9, U16, U18, U21 areas hosted by various goalkeeper coaches, respectively Larry Raji, Chris Lewington, Dan Hill and Coach Billy Lepine. This allowed him to indulged in discussions with the coaches before the sessions and also gained valuable feedback after.

He also met separately with U21 Head Coach Mr. Mark Robson and was given the opportunity to view their game analysis session. Furthermore, Deveira also met with a West Ham legend Mr. Steven Potts who has 399 league appearances and is now the U23 head coach.

Reflecting on his experience, Deveira shared, “The experience was very inspiring and enlightening. It placed me in a different space mentally, and I am eager to transfer this knowledge into my training. This will be a tremendous benefit to the youths, the Federation’s programmes, and Guyana as a whole.”

The GFF recognizes the importance of such international exchanges in enhancing local football development and greatly appreciates West Ham United’s openness to fostering this relationship. The Federation is eager to explore further collaboration as it continues to elevate the standard of football coaching in Guyana.

Once again, the GFF sincerely thanks West Ham United FC for the opportunity and looks forward to continued engagement.