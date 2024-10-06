Latest update October 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GFF thanks West Ham United FC for hosting goalkeeper coach Eon Deveira

Oct 06, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) extends its heartfelt thanks to West Ham United Football Club for warmly accommodating Eon Deveira, one of Guyana’s most qualified goalkeeper coaches, during his recent visit to the club’s training camp in England.

Head of Academy, Kenny Browne, and Eon Deveira

Head of Academy, Kenny Browne, and Eon Deveira

Deveira spent two highly productive days at West Ham, gaining invaluable insights into both the Academy and first-team facilities. His visit started with a courtesy call and warm welcome by the Head of Academy Mr. Kenny Brown. Deveira had the pleasure of viewing goalkeeping sessions in U9, U16, U18, U21 areas hosted by various goalkeeper coaches, respectively Larry Raji, Chris Lewington, Dan Hill and Coach Billy Lepine. This allowed him to indulged in discussions with the coaches before the sessions and also gained valuable feedback after.

He also met separately with U21 Head Coach Mr. Mark Robson and was given the opportunity to view their game analysis session. Furthermore, Deveira also met with a West Ham legend Mr. Steven Potts who has 399 league appearances and is now the U23 head coach.

Reflecting on his experience, Deveira shared, “The experience was very inspiring and enlightening. It placed me in a different space mentally, and I am eager to transfer this knowledge into my training. This will be a tremendous benefit to the youths, the Federation’s programmes, and Guyana as a whole.”

The GFF recognizes the importance of such international exchanges in enhancing local football development and greatly appreciates West Ham United’s openness to fostering this relationship. The Federation is eager to explore further collaboration as it continues to elevate the standard of football coaching in Guyana.

Once again, the GFF sincerely thanks West Ham United FC for the opportunity and looks forward to continued engagement.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GIA, St John the Baptist & St Pius highlight Round 3

GIA, St John the Baptist & St Pius highlight Round 3

Oct 06, 2024

Courts Optical Pee Wee U-11 Tournament 2024… Kaieteur Sports – The 11th Annual Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Football Tournament showcased some thrilling action as the final round of the...
Read More
Cricket Equipment-Guyana batting with Prime Minister’s Softball Cup

Cricket Equipment-Guyana batting with Prime...

Oct 06, 2024

NSC confirms 140-member contingent

NSC confirms 140-member contingent

Oct 06, 2024

GFF thanks West Ham United FC for hosting goalkeeper coach Eon Deveira

GFF thanks West Ham United FC for hosting...

Oct 06, 2024

Back-to-back, or first time winners?

Back-to-back, or first time winners?

Oct 06, 2024

CAC 2024: Gardner, Green, Rampersaud & Campbell headline Guyanese squad

CAC 2024: Gardner, Green, Rampersaud &...

Oct 06, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]