Round Three kicks off today at MoE

11th Annual Courts Optical Pee Wee U11 Football C/ship
Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Schools Football Tournament is set to heat up today at the Ministry of Education ground, with thrilling Third Round action kicking off at 11:00 am.
After two weeks of play, defending champions St. Pius, St. John the Baptist, Enterprise, Belladrum Primary, and Tapakuma Lake Primary have all made strong showings. Standout individual performances have also been seen, with Kareme Welcome, Jeremiah McDonald, Raphael Fredericks, Clyde Jacobs, and Kester Jacobs each securing a hat-trick so far. Additionally, Dontay Kowlessar, Shine Arthur, and young Joshua Johnson have all notched impressive four-goal performances.
Currently leading the goal-scoring chart are Juan Jaramillo, Jovaine Wright, and Kriston Chandler, each with five goals. Jaramillo, from School of the Nations, put on an exceptional display by scoring all five of his goals in a commanding 5-1 victory over GIA, setting the stage for more action as the tournament enters its third round.
Today’s lineup promises some exciting matchups. Redeemer Primary face Stella Marris Primary on one pitch, while Batarvia Primary take on Den Amstel Primary on another to start the day. Other notable matches include frontrunners St. John the Baptist clashing with Timehri Primary in match #33, Belladrum Primary against Pataro Primary at noon, and North Georgetown Primary going head-to-head with a full-strength Tapakuma Lake in match #35.
The afternoon features more exciting matchups: FE Pollard meet Rosignol Primary, Winfer Garden take on St. Mary Primary, and other teams like Colasco Primary, Georgetown International Academy, West Ruimveldt, Golden Grove, Marian Academy, and School of the Nation will also be in action.
Additional clashes include Genesis Academy versus St. Gabriel’s, Smith Memorial against Enterprise, and a highlight matchup between St. Pius Primary and Tucville Primary. The final game of the day sees Santa Rosa Primary face Ann’s Grove Primary.
This year’s tournament is proudly sponsored by Unicomer Guyana Inc. through its Courts Optical brand, with additional support from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, MVP Sports, Sterling Products Limited, and Stena Drilling.
