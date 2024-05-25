Flamengo down Golden Jaguars 2 – 0

– Guyana to play Fluminense today

Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars suffered a 2-0 defeat to Flamengo FC in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where they are encamped as part of their preparation for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Facing a Flamengo team that featured mostly reserve players, Guyana conceded both goals in the first half.

Up next Guyana, is a clash today with Fluminense FC, the reigning champions of Brazil’s National League and winners of the Copa Libertadores in South America.

Guyana will also play Flamengo FC, celebrated as one of Brazil’s premier clubs with the second-largest global fan base; Caxias FC, Reis’ second division club; and Club America, whose president is Brazil’s former superstar striker Romario, now a senator.

The Golden Jaguars are currently on a two-week training camp in Rio de Janeiro, gearing up for their first 2026 World Cup Qualifier match against Panama on June 6.

The camp, organised and hosted by the Rio de Janeiro State Transport Secretary, Washington Reis, began on May 19 and includes 28 home-based and international players.

The invitation for the training camp was extended by Reis and facilitated by Guyanese businessmen Faizal Khan, head of the British Chambers of Commerce, and his brother Kabir Khan.

The opportunity aims to provide the Golden Jaguars with a new environment to hone their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Following their match against Panama on June 6 in Panama City, the Golden Jaguars will then take on Belize in Barbados on June 11.