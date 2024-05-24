Latest update May 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Petra/ExxonMobil U14 Championship kicks off tomorrow

May 24, 2024 Sports

Flashback! Some of the action last year, during the Fourth edition of the tournament.

Flashback! Some of the action last year, during the Fourth edition of the tournament.

Kaieteur Sports – The highly anticipated Fifth Annual ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Schools Under-14 Football Tournament is set to kick off tomorrow (Saturday, May 25) at the Ministry of Education ground, featuring an exciting lineup of eleven matches in the Girls’ division.

The tournament’s opening round will start with Three Mile Secondary facing East Ruimveldt at 10:45 AM. Simultaneously, Abram Zuil will compete against New Central High, and Charity Secondary will challenge Marian Academy in the other match.

As the day progresses, Cotton Tree Secondary will go head-to-head with West Minster Secondary, Bartica Secondary will aim to outplay Dolphin Secondary, Santa Rosa will compete against New Amsterdam Secondary, and Tucville Secondary will battle New Campbellville Secondary in match #6.

The excitement continues with Annandale Secondary taking on Carmel Secondary in match #7, Waramuri Top clashing with the Institute of Academic Excellence (IAE), followed by South Ruimveldt versus Christ Church, and President’s College facing off against West Ruimveldt.

In the previous tournament, Waramuri Top emerged victorious in the Girls’ Division, while Bartica Secondary triumphed in the Boys’ competition. This year’s event marks the largest participation yet, highlighting the growth and development of another Petra-organized tournament.

The tournament is coordinated by the Petra Organisation, sponsored by ExxonMobil, and supported by notable entities such as Stena Drilling, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) through the Pepsi brand, MVP Sports, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 20th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Wake up before the sun rises tomorrow, please.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Hendricks’ 87 in vain as King shines on home soil for West Indies

Hendricks’ 87 in vain as King shines on home soil for West...

May 24, 2024

ESPNcricinfo – T20 World Cup co-hosts West Indies got on the front foot in their final preparations for the tournament with a commanding 28-run win over South Africa, their biggest margin of...
Read More
ICC T20 World Cup trophy makes stop at historic St. George’s Cathedral 

ICC T20 World Cup trophy makes stop at historic...

May 24, 2024

Petra/ExxonMobil U14 Championship kicks off tomorrow

Petra/ExxonMobil U14 Championship kicks off...

May 24, 2024

Contrasting results for Guyanese Dias and Pollard as tournament enters Day four

Contrasting results for Guyanese Dias and Pollard...

May 24, 2024

Butcher’s Independence pool competition set for Sunday

Butcher’s Independence pool competition set...

May 24, 2024

Swag Entertainment, Silver Bullets eliminated in quarter finals

Swag Entertainment, Silver Bullets eliminated in...

May 24, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]