Petra/ExxonMobil U14 Championship kicks off tomorrow

Kaieteur Sports – The highly anticipated Fifth Annual ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Schools Under-14 Football Tournament is set to kick off tomorrow (Saturday, May 25) at the Ministry of Education ground, featuring an exciting lineup of eleven matches in the Girls’ division.
The tournament’s opening round will start with Three Mile Secondary facing East Ruimveldt at 10:45 AM. Simultaneously, Abram Zuil will compete against New Central High, and Charity Secondary will challenge Marian Academy in the other match.
As the day progresses, Cotton Tree Secondary will go head-to-head with West Minster Secondary, Bartica Secondary will aim to outplay Dolphin Secondary, Santa Rosa will compete against New Amsterdam Secondary, and Tucville Secondary will battle New Campbellville Secondary in match #6.
The excitement continues with Annandale Secondary taking on Carmel Secondary in match #7, Waramuri Top clashing with the Institute of Academic Excellence (IAE), followed by South Ruimveldt versus Christ Church, and President’s College facing off against West Ruimveldt.
In the previous tournament, Waramuri Top emerged victorious in the Girls’ Division, while Bartica Secondary triumphed in the Boys’ competition. This year’s event marks the largest participation yet, highlighting the growth and development of another Petra-organized tournament.
The tournament is coordinated by the Petra Organisation, sponsored by ExxonMobil, and supported by notable entities such as Stena Drilling, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) through the Pepsi brand, MVP Sports, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.
