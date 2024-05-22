Teachers and Coaches briefed ahead of Saturday’s Kickoff

ExxonMobil Boys and Girls U14 Football Tournament

Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation, in collaboration with title sponsor ExxonMobil Guyana, held a coaches and teachers briefing at the National Library Conference Room yesterday. This preparatory meeting comes ahead of the much-anticipated kickoff of the 2024 Schools Under-14 Boys and Girls Football Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, May 25, at the Ministry of Education ground.

The briefing was attended by numerous teachers and coaches from participating schools, where critical topics regarding the safety and fairness of play throughout the competition were discussed. The tournament will feature a round-robin format, with eight groups in the boys’ division and five groups in the girls’ division, comprising 56 teams from 41 schools—32 boys’ teams and 24 girls’ teams.

Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of the Petra Organisation, highlighted the essential role of teachers and coaches in the tournament. He emphasized their contributions in organising and managing the teams and students, ensuring they are prepared for the games amidst ongoing industrial challenges.

“The dedication of the teachers and coaches has been unwavering, helping us coordinators to ensure the teams are game-ready for Saturday’s start,” Mendonca stated.

The 2024 tournament will see participation from schools across regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 10. Notable participants include East Ruimveldt, North Ruimveldt, Vergenoegen Secondary, Forth Wellington, Bush Lot Secondary, St. Cuthbert’s Mission, Manchester Secondary, Bartica Secondary, Mackenzie High, Wismar Christiansburg, Cotton Tree Secondary, New Campbellville Secondary, Christ Church Secondary, Annandale Secondary, Hope Secondary, Brickdam Secondary, Patentia Secondary, West Minster Secondary, Three Mile Secondary, St John’s College, Queen’s College, President’s College and many more.

ExxonMobil’s Community Relations Advisor, Ryan Hoppie, expressed excitement about the tournament’s commencement. “We at ExxonMobil are thrilled to kick off our fifth annual Boys’ and Girls’ Under-14 Football programme,” Hoppie said. He underscored ExxonMobil’s commitment to supporting the tournament and the pivotal role of teachers in nurturing the development of children through sports.

Fixtures for the upcoming tournament will be issued and made available today.