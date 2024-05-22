Guyana Schools Girls Windball team finish 3rd in Barbados

Latest update May 22nd, 2024 12:56 AM
May 22, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana School Girls Windball Cricket team will return today in two groups from Barbados, the first at 10:55am at Timehri and the second group at 6:45pm at Ogle.
For the first time since participating at the West Indies Women’s Windball tournament the team registered a place in the last four as they ended 3rd. Over the years they never got out of the Quarterfinals.
The team and its officials are extending special thanks to those who made the journey possible. Among them are Dominion Enterprise, ASTP, Minister CYS, Office of the Prime Minister, Minister of Housing & Water, Minister within the office of the Prime Minister, some of the Parents, C&L Construction Inc, Chris Fernandes and A. Tyndall.
