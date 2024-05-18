Transport Sports Club to host Independence Draughts Competition

Latest update May 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 18, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Transport Sports Club would tomorrow hosts an Independence Draughts competition at the club’s pavilion Thomas Lands Georgetown. This is the first competition since the club became registered with the National Draughts Association.
A good turnout is expected for this weekend’s game. Players from Linden, East Bank Essequibo, Linden Highway, East Bank Demerara, Georgetown and Guyanese based in Grenada, Ravi Parasram, are expected to participate in this event. Dr. Ivor English would lead the transport team. Dr. English is also the coordinator of the event along with assistance from President of the National Draughts Association Mr. Jiaram.
The games start at 10:00am sharp and players are asked to note the time since other activities are expected to take place later in the day. Registration fee is $1000 per person inclusive of a meal and drink or $500 for registration alone.
The games would be contested on the 8×8 and 10×10 boards. For further information please contact telephone 614-7671.
Draught players countrywide are invited to participate.
