RHTYSC cricket teams host annual Jessica Sandia Mother’s Day programme

– Priya Babulal cops mother of the year award

Kaieteur Sports – The cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club on Sunday last hosted their Jessica Sandia Mother’s Day programme and also handed over the annual RHTYSC/DTV8 mother of the year award. The teams involved were Poonai pharmacy under11 and under13, Farfan and Mendes under15, Bakewell under17 and second division, Pepsi under19 and intermediate, Metro females, NAMILCO under23 and First Division.

The teams over the weekend distributed hundreds of food hampers across the county of Berbice to mothers from single parent and less fortunate families. The team led by RHTYSC executives Hilbert Foster, Keith Hicks, Robby Kissoonlall and Tyrone Pottaya visited the homes of mothers to hand over the hampers. Each hamper contained close to 20 food items including flour, margarine, soap powder, onion, garlic, potatoes, sugar, split peas, matches, pasta and soap.

The cricket team also donated hampers to mothers attending mass at the Saint Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church in Port Mourant and the Saint Agnes Anglican church located at No. 64 village in Upper Corentyne. Additionally for the mothers at Saint Francis, they did receive a gift Mother’s Day rose and shared a special Mother’s Day cake. All of the mothers received a breakfast after the mass compliments of the teams.

Club secretary Hilbert Foster hailed the hard work of the different teams in making the Jessica Sandia programme a success in 2024 and congratulated the teams on a job well done. He noted that the success of the club has been based on a simple formula of hard work, team unity and dedication. The RHTYSC over the last 34 years have won 121 tournaments at all levels and produced 122 players combined for Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies.

Special thanks were extended to Canadian based Guyanese Andy Moonsammy who was a main sponsor in honour of his late aunt. The team also expressed thanks to other donors including the NAMILCO, Guyana Beverage Company, Ansa McAl, Food for the Poor, DeScinco Trading and Banks DIH.

Meanwhile, the teams named miss Priya Babulal as the RHTYSC/DTV 8 mother of the year 2024. Miss Babulal, who resides in the quiet village of Nigg, recently lost her husband and is a single parent of four children. Her eldest son, Khemraj Bharat is a member of the RHTYSC under13 team. Female cricketer Stephanie Ramdas congratulated Babulal on her achievement and urged her to uphold the high standards she has set herself as a single parent. Cricket manager Robby Kissoonlall reassured the 2024 mother of the year that the RHTYSC would give assistance in the future. Ms Babulal received two special gifts, food hampers, trophy, medal and a framed certificate of excellence.