Season two of the YBG U23 Tertiary Basketball League underway

– LTI and GTI register opening wins

Kaieteur Sports – The second season of the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Tertiary Basketball League tipped off last Sunday at the National Gymnasium Indoor court, showcasing a thrilling opening day with Linden Technical Institute (LTI) and Government Technical Institute (GTI) securing notable victories.

Linden Technical Institute set the tone for the league’s excitement, dominating their match against New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI). LTI’s forward, Kemol Grimmond, stole the spotlight with a stellar performance, tallying 22 points, 19 rebounds, and three assists. Neil Marks and Colin Phillips also made significant contributions, each scoring 12 points, with Marks impressing with seven rebounds. Leron Joseph and Stephen George added valuable points, powering LTI to a commanding 81-45 victory over NATI. Despite Jared Dainty’s commendable effort of 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 steals for NATI, they fell short against LTI’s formidable performance.

In the following match, GTI showcased their prowess with a 72-62 win over Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA). Martin Edwards led the charge for GTI with an impressive 23-point display, supported by Jamal Mercier and Peter Langervine, who contributed 15 and 14 points respectively. Langervine also showcased his defensive skills with 12 rebounds and 6 steals. Despite Shannon Wilson’s strong showing of 23 points and 15 rebounds for GSA, GTI’s collective effort secured them the victory.

The excitement continues this Sunday (May 19) with a thrilling triple header: UOG versus GSA at 5:00 pm, followed by UCC versus LTI at 6:30 pm, and concluding with NATI versus GTI at 8:00 pm. The league will unfold every Sunday, culminating in the Finals on June 17th.