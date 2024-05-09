Latest update May 9th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Team Mohamed gifts New lights to Agricola Community Centre Ground

May 09, 2024 Sports

An overhead shot of the Agricola Ground with their new lights compliments of Team Mohamed's.

An overhead shot of the Agricola Ground with their new lights compliments of Team Mohamed’s.

Kaieteur Sports – In a dedicated effort to ensure young people have the opportunity to be gainfully occupied Mr. Azruddin Mohamed of Team Mohamed and Mohamed’s Enterprise, has gifted new lights to the Agricola Community Centre Ground.

During a visit just over two weeks ago, members of the football team, coach and other residents requested that the current lights be repaired.

Accepting the request, Mohamed ordered new lights and recently installed them for the benefit of the entire community.

Now the football team will be able to train in the evenings, especially for players, who have jobs that conclude late in the afternoon, but also the young residents can use the free spaces to be entertained by the team’s training, and ideally be inspired to be involved in sport or other positive activities, a Facebook post from Team Mohamed’s disclosed.

Azruddin Mohamed enjoys a football contest with an enthusiastic youngster at Agricola after the lights were turned on.

Azruddin Mohamed enjoys a football contest with an enthusiastic youngster at Agricola after the lights were turned on.

A donation of football gear was also made to the team who are preparing for a domestic tournament.

Mr. Mohamed underscored the importance of ensuring there are ample facilities in communities to ensure persons can be gainfully occupied.

The businessman sees a great correlation between sports and other life-building activities as a way of minimizing delinquency and crime among youths in the country.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

It is disgusting that our teachers have to protest in the streets for a…

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Callender remains undefeated in the 2024 Women’s Chess Championship

Callender remains undefeated in the 2024 Women’s Chess Championship

May 09, 2024

Kaieteur News – This year’s National Women’s Championship title will remain with Jessica Callender for a second consecutive year. Callender successfully defended her 2023 title...
Read More
Shabazz focused on remaining in League A

Shabazz focused on remaining in League A

May 09, 2024

Team Mohamed gifts New lights to Agricola Community Centre Ground

Team Mohamed gifts New lights to Agricola...

May 09, 2024

Vengy secures thrilling victory over CBB in DVA Senior Men’s League

Vengy secures thrilling victory over CBB in DVA...

May 09, 2024

Berbice U19 cricketer benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Berbice U19 cricketer benefits from Project...

May 09, 2024

Toney is iBet Supreme Brand Ambassador

Toney is iBet Supreme Brand Ambassador

May 09, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The war that never ended

    Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo is naïve into believing that the Cold war has ended. His inability to recognise the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]