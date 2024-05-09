Team Mohamed gifts New lights to Agricola Community Centre Ground

Kaieteur Sports – In a dedicated effort to ensure young people have the opportunity to be gainfully occupied Mr. Azruddin Mohamed of Team Mohamed and Mohamed’s Enterprise, has gifted new lights to the Agricola Community Centre Ground.

During a visit just over two weeks ago, members of the football team, coach and other residents requested that the current lights be repaired.

Accepting the request, Mohamed ordered new lights and recently installed them for the benefit of the entire community.

Now the football team will be able to train in the evenings, especially for players, who have jobs that conclude late in the afternoon, but also the young residents can use the free spaces to be entertained by the team’s training, and ideally be inspired to be involved in sport or other positive activities, a Facebook post from Team Mohamed’s disclosed.

A donation of football gear was also made to the team who are preparing for a domestic tournament.

Mr. Mohamed underscored the importance of ensuring there are ample facilities in communities to ensure persons can be gainfully occupied.

The businessman sees a great correlation between sports and other life-building activities as a way of minimizing delinquency and crime among youths in the country.