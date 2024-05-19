Canadian-based Guyanese hits century (104*) for Island Boys in CPSCL T20

Latest update May 19th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 19, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Veteran softball player and Canada-based Bobby Parasnauth began the 2024 season in Canada with a bang hitting a pivotal, unbeaten 104 for Island Boys against Office Line in the latest round of the Bronze Conference zone in the Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League (CPSCL) T20 tournament.
The right-handed Parasnauth slammed ten sixes and six fours helping Island Boys to surpass Office Line’s challenging 178-6 from the 20-overs.
Their 5-wicket victory was achieved with two balls to spare. Parasnauth started the innings but saw wickets tumbling frequently at the other. He, however, found a reliable partner Ackbar Aziz and they two collaborated in an impressive, unbroken 67-run, sixth-wicket stand.
Aziz contributed an invaluable 32 as Kevin Ramadhar grabbed two wickets for 32 runs from his maximum four overs.
Parasnauth occupied the crease for 66 balls and ensured his team rebounded from their first-match’s defeat (4 wickets) against Hamilton Steelers.
Earlier, on a Lancaster Public School ground pitch in Brampton, Ontario, Ramadhar clobbered 11 mighty sixes and a pair of boundaries to knock a top-score off 88 for Office Line after they won the toss and opted to take first strike.
Brian Ramcharran also highlighted his batting prowess with a steady 40.
So far, both teams have played two matches.
The competition will have a break this coming weekend due to the Canadian Statutory Holiday (Victoria Day) but action will resume June 2.
Island Boys will meet up with Heritage Boys at Firgrove while at Lancaster, Office Line confronting Cambridge Boyz among other fixtures. The two others zones are: Gold and Silver.
