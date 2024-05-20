Latest update May 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Pensioner dies after knocked off electric bike by teen driver

May 20, 2024 News

Douglas’ body on the road way.

Kaieteur News – Eighty-one-year-old Donovan Douglas of Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was on Saturday night killed in an accident on the Eccles Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

According to a press statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the accident involved motor car PWW 3407 owned by Dilip Ganta and driven by Sanjay Narine an 18-year-old of 51 Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown and electric cycle EM 5336 owned and driven by Douglas.

Inquiries revealed that Douglas was traveling south along the western drive lane of the eastern carriageway. He stopped at a break in the median and proceeded to turn west and then north onto the western carriageway. The police reported that the teen was traveling north at an alleged fast rate and collided with the electric cycle.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the electric cycle fell onto the road surface sustaining injuries. The Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) were summoned and upon arrival examined and pronounced Douglas dead.

The body was escorted to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Motor car PWW 3407 is lodged for inspection, and the teen driver remains in custody.

