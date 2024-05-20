Pensioner dies after knocked off electric bike by teen driver

Latest update May 20th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 20, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Eighty-one-year-old Donovan Douglas of Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was on Saturday night killed in an accident on the Eccles Public Road, East Bank Demerara.
According to a press statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the accident involved motor car PWW 3407 owned by Dilip Ganta and driven by Sanjay Narine an 18-year-old of 51 Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown and electric cycle EM 5336 owned and driven by Douglas.
Inquiries revealed that Douglas was traveling south along the western drive lane of the eastern carriageway. He stopped at a break in the median and proceeded to turn west and then north onto the western carriageway. The police reported that the teen was traveling north at an alleged fast rate and collided with the electric cycle.
As a result of the collision, the driver of the electric cycle fell onto the road surface sustaining injuries. The Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) were summoned and upon arrival examined and pronounced Douglas dead.
The body was escorted to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Motor car PWW 3407 is lodged for inspection, and the teen driver remains in custody.
Listen what Ring Fencing means to your foot table!
May 20, 2024(CWI) – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel has announced the squad for the upcoming T20 International (T20I) Series against South Africa. This significant series, preceding the ICC...
May 20, 2024
May 20, 2024
May 20, 2024
May 20, 2024
May 20, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The media in Guyana stands at a crossroads. The path it chooses will have significant... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – After 13 years, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]